The EMCI Wireless Jr. Championship was a two-day event and the fourth stop of the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour with 70 golfers hitting the links at Sebring Municipal Golf Course for the challenge. The summer heat was an added battle for the competitors but they pushed through.
In the boys and girls 6-8 division, Trey Acevedo scored a 30 on day one and 32 on day two for a total of 62. Not far behind in second place was Brooke Wortinger who fired a 34 both days for 68. Rounding out the top three was Gannon Taylor who came in with 35 and 37 for a total of 72. Kohen Saunders had a two-day total of 85; Jude Bone, 90; Levi Boyle, 91; Rhett Steedley, 93; Nivea Bone, 97 and Layla Ramirez, 98.
The boys and girls 9-10 division went to Nixon Bone who finished with a 52 on day one and 44 for the second day finishing with a 96. Kennedy Hoffner claimed second place with a 50 and 47 which added up to 97. Khloe Hoffner was not far behind in third when she shot a 50 and 48 totaling 98. Winston Zwayer and Faith Grant tied at 102; Cullen Fells, 103; Tess Johnson, 106; Layne Payne, 107; Huntley Martin, 112; Kayden Albritton, 113; Dalton Bennett, 120; Harper Brooker, 121; Layla Robinson, 123; Garrett Parnell, 125 and Hayes Steedley, 127.
Zoe Hout dominated in the girls 11-13 division when she fired a 41 and 45 adding up to an 86 giving her a seven-stroke lead. Isabella Morris claimed second place with a 44 and 49 totaling 93. Brooke Fann took third with a 99 after hitting a 45 and 54. Jacey Patterson finished with a 123.
Liam McCann had an outstanding 10 stroke lead in the boys 11-13. McCann shot a 41 and 42 which added up to 83. Owen Smith came in with a 46 and 47 for a total of 93 placing him in second. C.J. Taylor rounded out the top three with scores of 51 and 53 which summed up to 103. Grant Zwayer fired a 104; Ocean Payne, 105; J.D. Scheipsmeier, 105; Luke Lovett, 112; Ryan Robinson, 117; Zander Haynes, 120 and Tyler Boyle, 122.
Jordan Castillo, age 11, played in the boys 14-15 division and won with nine-stroke advantage. He shot a 77 and 80 for a two-day total of 157. Coming in second place after hitting an 81 and 85 which added up to be 166 was Tanner Simmons. Zach Dent placed third when he came in with a 97 and 91 that summed up to a 188. Caleb Glisson fired a total of 192; Jordan Frenette, 201; Jett Kellogg, 211 and Colton Dunn, 212.
Hannah Castillo, age 13, played up in the girls 14-18 group where she came out on top with a 75 on day one and a 72 on day two totaling 147. Rebecca Kesling finished in second with scores of 72 and 81 adding up to 153. Her sister, Olivia Kesling, claimed third when she came in with an 80 and 83 which summed up to be 163. Ellie Mole shot a 190; Rylie Brooker, 199; Ella McHargue, 203; Mia Camilo-Taylor, 212; Selah Lovett, 221 and Baxlee Brooker also had 221.
In the boys 16-18 squad, Marquez Angeles was the top competitor with a total of 145 after shooting a 72 and 72 respectively. Trent Bray came in with a 72 and 77 for a 149 placing him in second. There was a two-way tie for third with Jack Dupriest (71, 81) and Devin Wortinger (74, 78) both scoring a 152. John Roberts and Brayden Smith also tied at 154; Dillon Parnell, 159; Austin Henning, 162; Daylon White, 166; Kase Waldron, 169; Elijah Harrell, 172; Sam Palmer, 188; Cooper Graham, 196; Andrew Ervin, 201; Hunter Halloran, 214; Nolan Stephens, 245.
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour’s next stop will be at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club in Sebring where the athletes will take on the Deer Run Course. If interested in joining the tour, contact Tour Director Andy Kesling at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com.