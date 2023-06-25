The EMCI Wireless Jr. Championship was a two-day event and the fourth stop of the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour with 70 golfers hitting the links at Sebring Municipal Golf Course for the challenge. The summer heat was an added battle for the competitors but they pushed through.

In the boys and girls 6-8 division, Trey Acevedo scored a 30 on day one and 32 on day two for a total of 62. Not far behind in second place was Brooke Wortinger who fired a 34 both days for 68. Rounding out the top three was Gannon Taylor who came in with 35 and 37 for a total of 72. Kohen Saunders had a two-day total of 85; Jude Bone, 90; Levi Boyle, 91; Rhett Steedley, 93; Nivea Bone, 97 and Layla Ramirez, 98.

