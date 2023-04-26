The 29th Annual Sertoma Junior Golf Tour will begin with an Adult-Child Kickoff at Pinecrest Golf Course in Avon Park. The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is an eight-week event for ages 6 to 18.

Every Tuesday the golfers play at a different course throughout Highlands County with one event being held in Arcadia. There are a select few weeks with two-day events. The eighth and final event is the Tour Championship, which is a two-day event and an elegant banquet will follow.

