The 29th Annual Sertoma Junior Golf Tour will begin with an Adult-Child Kickoff at Pinecrest Golf Course in Avon Park. The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is an eight-week event for ages 6 to 18.
Every Tuesday the golfers play at a different course throughout Highlands County with one event being held in Arcadia. There are a select few weeks with two-day events. The eighth and final event is the Tour Championship, which is a two-day event and an elegant banquet will follow.
“We are excited to get underway,” Tour Director Andy Kesling said. “For the tour itself you have to have a little bit of experience but not a lot. We want to be able to hit the ball when you swing at it, be able to understand the fundamentals of the game and have some experience on the golf course. The tour isn’t for the kid that has never been on a golf course and has never played, but how you figure out if you enjoy competing or what your ability is, is go out and compete. We like being able to provide that platform for kids. We want to get as many kids involved in golf as we can.”
The Adult-Child Annual Kickoff Classic will take place on Saturday, May 20 with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start at Pinecrest Golf Club. The registration fee is $85 per team and includes golf, cart, range balls, lunch and awards.
“It is a father and a junior golfer or a mother and junior golfer or any adult with a kid,” Kesling said. “It is a modified two-person scramble where you have to use at least one shot from every player on each hole. It is a lot of fun and that way you can’t just lean on dad or a dad can’t lean on his really good junior golfer. It is a great way to get all the kids together and get out on the course.”
Scott-O’s Sets will be back again this summer.
“We have a program called Scott-O’s Sets, which is in honor of Scott Albritton where we buy clubs for kids and loan them out with the expectation of getting them back when they outgrow them. Ideally, I will be able to give you the next set. The program is for kids ages 6-12 and it is wonderful for kids who are interested in the game. Kids grow quickly so it helps save some money and it is important to have clubs that fit you. We love being able to do that in Scott’s honor.”
The summer tour registration fee is $30 with tournament fees of $10 for six holes, $12 for nine holes and $15 for 18 holes (two-day events are double the price).
The Tour is broken down into three age divisions.
Boys: 11- to 13-year-olds play nine holes from the men’s tees, 14-15 and 16- to 18-year-olds play 18 holes from the men’s tees.
Girls: 11- to 13-year-olds play nine holes from the women’s tees and the 14- to 18-year-olds play 18 holes from a tee with a yardage between 5,200-5,600 yards.
Boys & Girls: 6- to 8-year-olds play six holes from 200-yard marker (forward tees on par 3’s). 9- to 10-year-olds play nine holes from the forward tees. Both of these divisions will ride in golf carts with the boys and girls competing against each other. A parent will need to be there to drive the child around course.
The total points will be counted from the best four finishes out of the first seven events and the points accumulated from the Tour Championship. The points won in these events will determine age division winners. All golfers who play in at least four out of seven events plus the Tour Championship will receive a trophy at the awards banquet (after Day 2 of the Tour Championship).
The banquet will follow the Tour Championship at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club in Sebring. The award ceremony will take place at Island View Restaurant.
“I’m a big supporter and believer that golf provides a lot of qualities in life,” Kesling said. “You have to work at it, you have to be patient, you have to persevere, it is just a really good game for kids to play. We are excited for the tournaments that we have on the slate for this summer. Always very thankful for the clubs that allow us to bring the tour to their course.”
If any kids ages 6 to 18 would like to join the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour or participate in the Adult-Child Kickoff please can contact Kesling at sertomajr@gmail.com.