SEBRING – The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour will finish with a bang starting today at the Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. After competing in seven events throughout the summer it all comes to an end with a two-day Championship with the golfers taking on Turtle Run Course on day one and Deer Run for day two.
“Hopefully we will have some good weather,” said Tour Director, Andy Kesling. “I think it will be a good test for them obviously in the summer time, especially in the late summer, if you are not hitting straight and not keeping it on the fairway, the rough can be very penal. I anticipate kids that hitting good tee shots will have a little more of an advantage than those that aren’t keeping it in the fairway.”
At each event the participants received points and the best five finishes out the first eight events, plus the Tour Championship for a total of six tournaments, will determine the winners.
Going into to today’s event, Lane Revell has the lead in the boys 16 to 18 age division. Revell has accumulated 300 points placing him in first with a 38 point cushion. In second place is Brayden Smith who has 262 and Robby Hill rounds out the top three with 223. Avery Hurst has 211; Trent Bray, 204; Jay Walkup, 170.5; James Swaford, 149; Cade Scarborough, 147; Nicholas Garber, 121 and Kellen Westberry, 118.
“Lane Revell has been one of our better players on the tour for many, many years and has continued to play very well this summer,” said Kesling. “He has won five out of the seven events. I anticipate a pretty good tournament. He has been playing well but not dominating, so to speak, anyone of those top five kids could win this Tour Championship and I’m looking forward to some good competition in that age group for sure.”
Taylor Derr is currently in first in the girls 14 to 18 group. Derr has amassed 300 points throughout the summer. Rebecca Kesling is not far behind in second with 270 and Kearsta Danser sits in third with 216. Aly Smyth has 206; Melanie Suarez, 189; Lexi Lueveno, 168; Rylie Brooker, 139 and Aidan Fontana, 92.
“Taylor Derr will not be playing this weekend as she heads off to college,” explained Kesling. “Rebecca (Kesling) is next in line there. I anticipate between her and the other five girls that are playing we will have some good competition there. Five of those girls are on the Sebring High School team so it should be fun for them.”
In the boys 14 to 15 squad, Benjamin Trevino has dominated this summer and has earned a 72-point lead with a total of 300. Jayden Bolin is currently in second with 228 and Daylon White has 226 placing him in third overall. Zack Carlton has 220; Kale Henderson, 216; Matthew Suarez, 206; JR Redding, 186 and Bailey Westberry, 127.
“Ben obviously has a stranglehold on that division so I would anticipate him to play well and will hopefully will push these other kids that are right behind him to continue to work on their game,” said Kesling. “Ben has won six out of seven of the events so he will be tough to beat this week. We will see what happens there. There is a lot of good young talent in that age group.”
Hannah Castillo sits in first place in the girls 11 to 13 division with 300. Jenesi Trevino has 270 placing her in second and Olivia Kesling rounds out the top three with 244.
“Hannah has a stranglehold on that event,” Kesling stated. “Those girls are getting better this year and I anticipate that they will continue to get better. I know they practice a lot and work hard at it. There is a bright future there for them and we should see some decent scores from that age group.”
The boys 11 to 13 group has been neck and neck all summer. Dillon Parnell is currently in first place with 273 points while Alex Kruschwitz is in close second with 265. Devin Wortinger isn’t far behind in third place with 258. John Roberts has 254; Liam McCann, 193; Caleb Glisson, 186; Zach Dent, 165; Lincoln Kampman, 160; Thomas Mercer, 156 and Grayson Davis, 122.
“This is where it starts to get interesting,” said Kesling. “Anyone of those top four players can win the Tour Championship and depending on how it all pans out there could be a little shuffling there in the point standings. That is one of the two or three (groups) that will be closely watched and hopefully will have some drama coming down to the finish.”
Jordan Castillo has a commanding lead in the boys and girls 9 to 10 squad. J. Castillo sits comfortably in first place with a 42 point lead with a total of 300. Zoe Hout had a great summer and is currently in second place with 258. Owen Smith is in third with 238. JD Scheipsmeier has 215; Grant Zwayer, 176; Bennett VanHook, 158; Nathan Boyd, 157; Isabella Morris, 153 and Luke Lovett, 122.
“Jordan is obviously setting the bar in that age group and it nice to give these kids that are behind him something to shot for and hopefully they can catch up to where he is,” explained Kesling. “He is definitely the top of the class in that age group. He works real hard and his dad, Gilbert (Castillo), works real hard with him and provides a place for him to practice. Jordan and Hannah both have the work ethic it takes to succeed and get better. They both love the game and you don’t have the work ethic without the love of the game so it is nice to see kids passionate about the game.”
The boys and girls 6 to 8 group is always entertaining and the competition is heating up. Trey Acevedo has the lead with 261 and in close second is Faith Grant with 257. Nixon Bone is currently in third place with 246. Kayden Albritton has 237; Tess Johnson, 215; Garrett Parnell, 210; Cullen Fells, 187; Winston Zwayer, 159; Austin Sims, 158; Brooke Wortinger, 156; Dalton Bennett, 140; Nivea Bone, 127; Jazzlyn Brown, 115 and Jude Bone, 63.
“We have 14 kids in that age group playing so I think the tour is in pretty good shape for years to come,” Kesling said. “At the top of that age group is Trey Acevedo who is only six years old so that tells you a little bit about his game. Faith is right there behind him and Nixon is another good player, his dad is a really good player also. That is going to be another fun division to watch and it is always pretty cool to watch those kids get around the golf course. There are some pretty good sticks in that group. Six out of those 14 are girls and it is always nice to see more girls getting involved in the game.”
This is the second year there will not be a banquet due to COVID-19, instead trophies will be handed out to everyone that participated in four of the first seven events plus the Tour Championship.
“Normally we handout trophies to those that play in at least five of the events plus the Tour Championship,” explained Kesling. “This year we are still counting five plus the Tour Championship but considering we had two events that were canceled this summer, we will hand out trophies to those that played in four of the first seven events plus the Tour Championship. We are taking points for five of the first seven plus the Tour Championship so however that falls is how we will handout the trophies.”
“This year is similar to last year,” continued Kesling. “We are still going through COVID and we thought about doing a banquet but now with COVID raging again we think it is smarter not to have the banquet. Hopefully, next year we can get back to doing the banquet.”
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship will hit the links at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club today starting at 8 a.m. and will finish tomorrow. The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome to watch.
If interested in participating in next years Sertoma Junior Golf Tour please email Tour Director Andy Kesling at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com.