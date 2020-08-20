SEBRING — Another great year of the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is in the books. This year of Sertoma was like no other with the pandemic changing the rules and the banquet. Instead of the formal banquet with friends, family and dinner served, the golfers were awarded as they came in from the links in each individual age group.
The Junior Tour ended with a two-day Championship Tournament at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club consisting of 54 golfers. Day two ended a bit soggy after a quick summer shower. At the end of the event the final points were added to overall point standings and trophies were awarded to each golfer who participated in at least five events.
“I couldn’t be more proud of all our junior golfers,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director Andy Kesling. “They did a tremendous job competing this summer and I hope they will continue to work hard and get better, not only with golf, but in everything they do.”
In the two-day tour championship, in the 16-18 boy’s division, Cade Scarborough placed first when he shot 77 strokes each day for a two-day total of 154. Coming in close second was Clay Jacobs who fired a 73 and 83 for a 156. There was a two-way tie for third place with Lane Revell and Avery Hurst each having a total of 157. Revell carded a 76 and 81 while Hurst had 73 and 84. Beckham Donovan had a total of 158, Robby Hill carded a 166, Kellen Westberry shot a 205, James Swaford came in with 206.
Revell claimed first in the overall standings with a total of 339 points, Scarborough placed second with 315 and Hurst came in third with 308.
The boys 14-15 winner for the tour championship was Brayden Smith who had 82 strokes on day one and 90 on day two for a total of 172. Placing second was Trent Bray who shot a 93 and 86 adding up to 179. Ian Frasier placed third when he fired a 93 and 95 for 188. Jay Walkup carded a 189, Jayden Bolin had 195, JR Redding shot a 206 and Kale Henderson came in with 216.
Smith placed first overall with a total of 360, Bray came in second with 339 and Walkup placed third with 330.
The girls 14-18 division two-day tournament winner was Taylor Derr, who fired a 86 and 79 for a total of 165. Rebecca Kesling came in second with an 85 and 98 adding up to 183. Placing third was Samantha Presley who shot a 95 and 100 for 195. Melanie Suarez came in with 198, Braie Danser shot a 236, Anna Melendy fired a 250, Lexi Luevano also had 250, Kearsta Danser made 252 and Rylee Franze carded a 274.
In the overall point standings, Derr claimed first place with 350 points, Suarez came in second with 333 and Presley placed third with 314.
In the 11-13 girl’s group, Jenesi Trevino place first with a two-day total of 105 when she shot a 54 on day one and a 51 for day two. Placing second was Hannah Castillo with a 52 and 57 adding up to 109. In third place was Olivia Kesling who shot a 59 and 53 totaling 112.
Castillo came out on top at the end of the tour with a total of 366 placing her in first. Coming in second was Trevino with 346 and Kesling rounded out the top three with 302 points.
Marquez Angeles placed first in the boys 11-13 division when he shot a 37 and 39 for a total of 76. Coming in second was Benjamin Trevino who fired a 44 and 38 for an 82. Dillon Parnell placed third with 43 and 42 adding up to 85. John Roberts shot an 88, Alex Kruschwitz carded an 89, Matthew Suarez had 97, Daylon White came in with 106, Austin Henning had 107, Tanner Simmons made a 117 and Tye Gross fired a 121.
At the end of the tour Trevino came out on top in the overall point standings with 360 giving him first place, Angeles came in second with 335. Kruschwitz and Suarez tied with each having 282 points.
The 9-10 boys and girls division was a nail-biter all summer with Jordan Castillo and Devin Wortinger battling for control. During the two-day competition Castillo came out on top when he carded a 43 and 42 equaling an 85. Wortinger was not far behind when he shot a 42 and 45 totaling 87. Liam McCann placed third with a 54 and 48 equaling 102. Bennett VanHook came in with a 114 and Jadiel DeJesus fired a 130.
As the Tour came to a close, Castillo held on to win the division with a total of 369 points. Wortinger came in second with 332 and McCann placed third with 314.
The 6-8 boys and girls were arguably the most watched group this summer with the littlest competitors giving it their all on the links. In the two-day tournament Zoe Hout placed first when she carded a 27 and 32 for a total of 59. Coming in second was Owen Smith who shot a 30 and 34 adding up to 64. Rounding out the top three was Isabella Morris with a 35 and 36 for a 71. Faith Grant came in with 72, JD Scheipsmeier had 73, Nixon Bone made 78, Ashlyn Wortinger fired an 80, Garrett Parnell shot a 85, Kyle Albritton made 88, Austin Sims shot an 89, Lyla Helms carded a 98 and Brooke Wortinger fired a 107.
In the overall point standings, Hout placed first with 369 points, Smith claimed second place with 348 and coming in third was Scheipsmeier with 282.
“I want to thank all of you that helped make this summer a success,” said Kesling. “A special thanks goes to the following folks for volunteering their time to the tour. Stephanie Smith – Registration, Sam Rogers — Starter / Ranger, Randy Tubbs — Starter / Ranger, Scott Albritton — Starter / Ranger, Hannah Revell — Range / Scoring, Sheri Danser – Registration, Amberlee Rogers – Water, Jason Rogers — Starter / Ranger and Ashley Engle — Registration / Scoring. I want to wish everyone many blessings the rest of this year and I am already looking forward to next summer.”