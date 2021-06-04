SEBRING — The 27th Annual Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is about embark on another fun-filled summer. The Tour kicked off with a adult-child tournament on May 22 and now the golfers are ready for the first event at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club’s Deer Run course on Thursday, June 10. As of Thursday (June 3) 39 athletes have signed up to participate in the first event. The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is a 9 week tournament that travels to multiple golf courses across Highlands County. The events are held on Thursdays with three two-day tournaments.
“We are excited to start the tour here at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club,” said Tour Director Andy Kesling. “We have some really good sponsors and the community does a great job with these kids. I’m happy to be able to do my part and run the tour. We usually have 50 to 70 kids playing each week and the more the merrier.”
The tour dates are as follows:
Event No. 1 — June 10, Sun ‘N Lake Deer Run.
No. 2 — June 17 and 18, EMCI Wireless Championship at Sebring Golf Course.
No. 3 — June 24, Highlands Ridge North.
No. 4 — July 1, Sun ‘N Lake Turtle Run.
No. 5 — July 8, Pinecrest.
No. 6 — July 15, Golf Hammock.
No. 7 — July 22 and 23, Onsite Ag Service Championship at River Greens.
No. 8 — July 29, Placid Lakes.
No. 9 — Aug. 21 and 22, Sertoma Junior Golf Championship at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
Two-day events are worth 50% more points.
The Tour is broken down into three age divisions.
Boys: 11- to 13-year-olds play nine holes from the men’s tees, 14-15 and 16-18 year-olds play 18 holes from the men’s tees.
Girls: 11- to 13-year-olds play nine holes from the women’s tees and the 14-18 year-olds play 18 holes from a tee with a yardage between 5200-5600 yards.
Boys & Girls: 6-8 year olds play six holes from 200 yard marker (forward tees on par 3’s). 9-10 year-olds play nine holes from the forward tees. Both of these divisions will ride in golf carts. A parent will need to be there to drive the child around course.
“The Tour is for kids ages 6 to 18 and sometimes if they have experience we start them a little younger,” explained Kesling.
The total points will be counted from the best five finishes out of the first nine events and the points accumulated from the Tour Championship. The points won in these events will determine age division winners. All golfers who play in at least five out of nine events, plus the Tour Championship, will receive a trophy at our awards banquet (after Day 2 of the Tour Championship).
The Tour’s goal is to teach kids life skills while improving their golf skills.
“The number one thing we hope the kids get out of this is dealing with adversity,” Kesling stated. “You are going to have hills and valleys. You have to learn to handle yourself when the going gets tough and also when you are playing real well to be nice and humble about it. You don’t want to be too high or too low. We want to help them mature and help them grow individual while expanding their golf skills.”
Kesling built his love for golf on the Tour as young man.
“This Tour is where I started playing and is the reason I’m doing what I’m doing,” Kesling said. “I started playing back when it started in 1994. It is nice to be apart of it now.”
The Tour has had a lot of success with many players.
“We have had a lot of players move on to play in college or professionally like Cody Brownell, Jason Beatty, Kim Best, myself and many more. Kendall Griffin is at LSU playing in the national championship right now. There are a lot players out there that started here.
“I want to give kudos to Tom McClure who started this us,” added Kesling. “We owe a lot to him.”
To sign up for an event, make sure you request to be on the Tour’s email list by emailing the tour at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com. Reply to the event sign-up email sent out by the Tour. The deadline for signing up for any event is three days in advance of the event date. To get your child’s tee time, please check your email two or three days in advance of tournament. Please be at your designated hole to tee off 10 minutes prior to your scheduled time.