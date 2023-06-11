The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour (SJGT) commenced on Tuesday with the first stop at the Country Club of Sebring. It was a gorgeous day on the links with a slight breeze, clear skies and nature all around. Eighty-two golfers ranging from ages 6-18 hit the links for the first stop of the summer.
The SJGT is an eight-week tournament that travels to multiple golf courses across Highlands County with one event in Arcadia. The events are held on Tuesdays with three two-day tournaments. The registration fee is $30 with tournament fees of $10 for six holes, $12 for nine holes and $15 for 18 holes (two-day events are double the price). The SJGT will end with a two-day Tour Championship at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club with a banquet to follow.
“We had 82 kids participate, which is tremendous as far as numbers are concerned,” said Andy Kesling, tour director. “I was glad to see a lot of kids getting out to play golf. The Country Club (of Sebring) was an awesome host. J.J. Acevedo and Joel Walkup, with their team of volunteers, really did a great job for us. Getting 82 kids onto a golf course isn’t an easy job, but they really helped us out so we really appreciate that. The golf course was in really great shape as well, so kudos to them for that.”
At the end of the first event in the boys and girls 6-8 division (six holes), Trey Acevedo had a four-stroke lead and placed first with 33 strokes. Brooke Wortinger came in second with 37 and rounding out the top three was Gannon Taylor with 40. Rhett Steedley had 42; Nivea Bone, 44; Layla Ramirez, 44; Jude Bone, 48; Kohen Saunders, 50 and Amos Moesching, 54.
In the boys and girls 9-10 group (nine holes), Nixon Bone claimed first place with 45 strokes. Winston Zwayer took second with 48 and Kennedy Hofner placed third with 49. Tess Johnson finished with a 50; Faith Grant, 50; Kayden Albritton, 51; Huntley Martin, 52; Austin Sims, 54; Eli Hollywood, 55; Khloe Hofner, 56; Hayes Steedley, 57; Harper Brooker, 58; Garrett Parnell, 59; Lane Payne, 60 and Dalton Bennett, 62.
Zoe Hout finished strong in the girls 11-13 squad when she fired a 44. On Hout’s heels was Isabella Morris, who was just one stroke behind at 45. Lyla Helms came in third with 53. Ava Griffiths had 55; Brooke Fann, 55; Jacey Patterson, 65 and Carlie Hollywood, 70.
Just two strokes separated the top three finishers in the boys 11-13 division. Coming out on top with 47 was Blake Laman. One stroke behind in second place was Owen Smith with 48 and rounding out the top three was Grant Zwayer with 49. J.D. Scheipsmeier finished with a 51; Ocean Payne, 52; C.J. Taylor, 53; Luke Lovett, 54; Zander Haynes, 58; Nathan Boyd, 59 and Decklan Hollywood, 68.
Tanner Simmons won the boys 14-15 group (18 holes) when he came in with a four-stroke lead with an 85. In second place was Ethan Griffiths with 89 and Jadon Frenette claimed third place with a 90. Caleb Glisson came in with 91; Zach Dent, 94; Jett Kellogg, 110; Colton Dunn, 114 and Owen Barkey, 141.
In the girls 14-18 squad, it was a battle for first between Rylie Brooker and Rebecca Kesling. Brooker came out on top with a one stroke advantage with an 81. Hot on her heels was Rebecca Kesling with an 82 placing her in second. Olivia Kesling wasn’t far behind in third with an 87. Melanie Suarez finished with an 88; Ellie Mole, 96; Kearsta Danser, 100; Gabbie Laman, 100; Mia Camilo-Taylor, 105; Katie Laman, 109; Ella McHargue, 109; Baxlee Brooker, 113; Charlotte Ray, 114 and Natalie Rivera, 115.
The boys 16-18 first place finisher was Marquez Angeles with a three-stroke lead and just three strokes over par at 75. In second place was John Roberts with 78 strokes. There was a tie for third place with Trent Bray and Jayden Bolin both coming in with a 79. Dillon Parnell came in with an 80; Kase Waldron, 81; Austin Henning, 82; Jack DuPriest, 83; Brayden Smith, 83; Elijah Harrell, 83; Devin Wortinger, 85; Daylon White, 85; Matthew Suarez, 87; Zach Carlton, 88; Tomas Pizana, 94; Sam Palmer, 97; Cooper Graham, 105; Ian Frasier, 110; Hunter Halloran, 113 and Nolan Stephens, 143.
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour will be at Arcadia Municipal Golf Course this Tuesday starting at 8 a.m. It is not too late to join the Tour. If interested, please contact Andy Kesling at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com.
“We are going to have anywhere from 70-80 kids playing in Arcadia,” he said. “We are excited to go over there. Arcadia has their own junior program so we love going there to support what they are doing. We are excited about that event.”