The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour (SJGT) commenced on Tuesday with the first stop at the Country Club of Sebring. It was a gorgeous day on the links with a slight breeze, clear skies and nature all around. Eighty-two golfers ranging from ages 6-18 hit the links for the first stop of the summer.

The SJGT is an eight-week tournament that travels to multiple golf courses across Highlands County with one event in Arcadia. The events are held on Tuesdays with three two-day tournaments. The registration fee is $30 with tournament fees of $10 for six holes, $12 for nine holes and $15 for 18 holes (two-day events are double the price). The SJGT will end with a two-day Tour Championship at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club with a banquet to follow.

