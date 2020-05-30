SEBRING – The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour kicked off Thursday morning with 57 golfers ranging from ages 6 to 18 hitting the links. The first stop on the summer tour was Harder Hall Golf Club.
“I was thrilled with the turnout,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director Andy Kesling. “We had 57 players which is the most players we have had in two or three years. I’m very happy to see that many kids out playing and interested in golf. It is was great to have really good weather. I’m looking forward to keeping those numbers up throughout the summer.”
At the end of the first event in the boys 16 to 18 division Lane Revell had a three-stroke lead with a score of 75. There was a tie for second with Beckham Donovan and Cade Scarborough each shooting 78. Avery Hurst had a 79, Ranen Carmichael fired a 94, Owen Moses shot a 97 and Kellen Westberry carded a 102.
“It is not surprising to see Lane at the top,” said Kesling. “I can’t remember the last time Lane wasn’t leading his age group. Lane is a very talented young man and consistent. I expect him to stay at the top of that group. Right behind him, Beckham, Cade and Avery all played decent rounds. There are some good players in that group but Lane is the cream of the crop.”
In the boys 14 to 15 age group, Jay Walkup sat in first place with 89, Trent Bray was second with 93 and Brayden Smith rounded out the top three with 94. Jayden Bolin and Kale Henderson tied at 103 and Ian Frasier shot a 113.
“Jay Walkup played a good round and I suspect that will be a pretty competitive age group, between Jay, Trent and Brayden,” Kesling said. “Congrats to Jay. I expect those three boys to fight it out all summer long for the title at the end of the year.”
Taylor Derr had a commanding 22-stroke lead in the girls 14 to 18 group. Derr carded an 82, placing her in first, Sam Presley came in second with 104 and Melanie Suarez claimed third with 106. Aly Smyth fired a 107, Braie Danser had 120, Mariana Chams shot 127, Hannah Hayes came in at 142 and Aidan Fontana had 154.
“Taylor played very well,” Kesling said. “There was Taylor and then everyone else. Congrats to Taylor. I know the time and effort she has put into practicing and playing. She is starting to see what that leads to. I expect big things from her all summer long.”
The boys 11 to 13 division was led by Ben Trevino who shot a 37. In second place was Dillon Parnell with 40 and in close third was Marquez Angeles with 42. Alex Kruschwitz fired a 45, Brody Hall and Matthew Suarez each shot 47. John Roberts carded a 50, Daylon White had 54, Tanner Simmons shot 61, Austin Henning came in at 62 and Lincoln Kampman had 74.
“Ben played a really good round,” Kesling remarked. “He was one over par and that is very good. Dillon, Marquez and Alex can all play really well. We have a lot of kids in that age group so it will be fun to watch them and see them improve, especially for the second half of the division.”
In the girls 11 to 13 age group, Hannah Castillo finished with a 9-stroke lead with a 46. The Kesling sisters claimed second and third with Rebecca Kesling shooting a 55 for second and rounding out the top three was Olivia Kesling with 63. Selah Damron carded a 70 for fourth.
“Hannah is playing up, she is 10 and continues to get better,” stated Kesling. “She has been practicing and has good experience. I expect her to continue to get better and I think she will be at the top of that age group most of the summer. It is good to have my two girls (Rebecca and Olivia) back out and playing. I know after the first event they are excited for event two and to practice. Hopefully those girls will narrow that gap and have a competitive group.”
Devin Wortinger had slight lead in the boys and girls 9 to 10 division and finished with a 41, placing him in first. Jordan Castillo was in close second with 42 and Jenesi Trevino placed third after shooting a 54. William Bishop carded a 59, Jadiel DeJesus had 65, Bennett VanHook shot a 69 and Elijah Griffin fired a 75.
“There will be a battle between Jordan and Devin all summer just like last year,” Kesling said. “Devin came out on top this first event and we will see how the rest of them go. We have some quality young golfers on our tour and it is fun to watch the young golfer in the 9 to 10 division and also the 6 to 8.”
The girls and boys 6 to 8 group were led by Owen Smith who shot a 34. Placing second was Zoe Hout with 36 and Ashlyn Wortinger claimed third with 41. Isabella Morris placed fourth with 42, Garrett Parnell had 43, JD Scheipsmeier and Nixon Bone each shot 44. Faith Grant carded a 45, Luke Lovett shot a 47, Kayden Albritton came in at 49, Brooke Wortinger had 52, Emily-Kate Campbell fired a 53, Lyla Helms and Hailey Campbell each finished with 54.
“Owen and Zoe are the cream of the crop there but we have some kids in that group that can play really well,” said Kesling. “We had eight young girls playing which outnumbered the boys for the first time ever. It is nice to see more girls playing and there is a great opportunity for girls and golf. When it comes to getting a scholarship for college, it is not a difficult thing to do if you can play halfway decent. Owen is one of my students and is a terrific talent.”
“Sertoma, you can play one or two events or you can play them all,” Kesling said. “To get an end of the year award you have to play in at least five of the first nine events and the tour championship to qualify for an award. We don’t expect every kid to play every event. We know there are other camps going on. We will be taking sign-ups throughout the summer. The more kids the merrier. It is a great game you can play all your life and teaches a lot of valuable life lessons. I encourage any kid to play golf because it an awesome sport.”
The next stop on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour will be Golf Hammock Country Club on Thursday. To join the tour or for any questions please contact Andy Kesling at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com.