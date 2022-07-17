AVON PARK — The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour traveled to Pinecrest Golf Club on Tuesday. The weekly tournaments, which are for youngsters ages 6-18, continue through August 7.
Tuesday’s event attracted 71 players who took on sweltering heat and the challenging Pinecrest layout, which is a Donald Ross designed course.
“Pinecrest was really good,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director and Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club Professional Andy Kesling. “Obviously it was hot and humid. We are midway through the season and they are adapting to the heat. We have some great volunteers who get out with bottled waters to make sure the kids stay hydrated which is key. The staff at Pinecrest was great and so was the staff at Sandhill Grill. The course was in great shape.”
In the boys 16-18 age group, Brayden Smith finished first with a score of 69, while Trent Bray placed second with a 75. Zack Carlton was third with a 77, Dillon Parnell came in fourth with a 78. Lane Revell shot an 84; Jayden Bolin, 84; Zach Doorlag, 85; Andrew Ervin, 94; Kale Henderson, 96 and Ian Frasier shot 124.
“Braydon Smith definitely stood out, 69 is a really good out there,” Kesling said. “He was playing long and put a good round together. We are proud of that. He beat the next guy, Trent Bray, by six. Shooting three under on a course like Pinecrest is something to be proud of.”
Rebecca Kesling shot a 77 to win the girls 14-18 division, while Hannah Castillo was second with an 86. Rounding out the top three was Olivia Kesling who fired a 101. Aidan Fontana came in with a 131; Ella McHargue, 133; Laura Davila, 137; Madison Hartline, 139 and Selah Damron-Lovett had 142.
“Rebecca (Kesling) got it rolling and shot 77 which is her best round of the year,” Kesling said. “It is good to see some competition in that age group. Hopefully she can keep it up.”
In the boys 14-15 age group, Austin Henning finished first with an 80, John Roberts placed second when he shot a 83, Daylon White had an 85. Devin Wortinger carded an 86, Alex Kruschwitz came in at 88; Sam Palmer, 104; Tanner Simmons, 106; Colton Cord, 114; Christian Shaffer, 117 and Thomas Mercer shot 130.
“This was the first win of the year for Austin Henning,” Kesling said. “Kudos to him. It is always nice to see other kids reach the winners circle and it’s nice for him. I love to see the competition and the competition is what makes everyone get better.”
Jordan Castillo shot a 41 for nine holes to win the boys 11-13 age group, Liam McCann came in second with a 43, Chad Taylor Jr. was third at 53, Lazaro Davila Jr. had a 56; Nathan Boyd, 66 and Avian Chavez shot a 72.
In the girls 11-13 age group, Jenesi Trevino finished first with a 52, while Brooke Fann placed second with a 56.
Zoe Hout won the boys and girls 9-10 division with a 45, Owen Smith came in second place with a 47, Cullen Fells was third with a 50. Isabelle Morris had a 51; Khloe Hoffner, 52; Kayden Albritton, 52; JD Scheipsmeier, 53; Huntley Martin, 54; Nixon Bone, 55; Ocean Payne, 56; Luke Lovett, 57; Faith Grant, 57; Tess Johnson, 59; Ashlyn Wortinger, 62; Decklan Hollywood, 63; Winston Zwayer, 65; Harper Brooker, 73; Hayes Steedley, 74; Emily-Kate Campbell, 76; Lyla Helms, 76 and Anabelle Brock had 77.
Kennedy Hoffner won the girls and boys 6-8 division with a 29, Trey Acevedo finished second with a 32, Garrett Parnell and Eli Hollywood each shot 39. Dalton Bennett had a 43; Brooke Wortinger, 47; Nivea Bone, 49; Ora Brownell, 49; Behr Prescott, 51; Jude Bone, 51 and Rhett Steedley fired a 53.
“In our ten and under age group we have 35 kids competing which is the most that we have ever had,” Kesling said. “That means that the tour is in pretty good shape for years to come and that’s great. The game of golf is great for kids to compete in. It’s an individual sport, not a team sport, so it is all on you to do well. You have to put in the effort to get better, you have to leave the bad shots and move on to the next one. It is great for these kids to learn that. We have a lot of good kids and families out there which makes my job a lot easier.”
For more information on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour, contact Kesling at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com