SEBRING — It was a beautiful and windy day as the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour held their Adult-Child Kickoff at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club this past Saturday. The event took place on the Deer Run Course and was a two-person modified scramble with each child being paired with an adult with four flights consisting of 76 golfers. It was a tight race in all four flights with less than three strokes separating the top three in each division.
“This is a fun event to get the tour started and it gives parents a chance to get out on the course with their kids,” explained Andy Kesling, tour director. “It is a two-person scramble and you have to use each players shot at least once on each hole so there is a little strategy involved with that.”
Flight one was extremely close with the duo of Andy Kesling and Olivia Kesling claiming first after matched cards with 68 strokes. Also with 68 was the pair of Pete DuPriest and Jack DuPriest, placing them in second. After matched card the team of Brian Bone and Nixon Bone rounded out the top three with 69.
Flight two was a nail biter with the doublet of Beth Weiler and Zoe Hout finishing in first after matched cards with 68, which placed Rodney Davis and Jordan Castillo in second. In third place was the twosome of Craig Bendall and Daylon White.
It was a tight race in flight three, with 69 Jason Carter and Dillon Parnell claimed the top spot and not far behind was the duet of Danny Hudson and Robby Hill with 70. Pat Bray and Trent Bray came in third with 71.
Bo Brooker and Rylie Brooker came in first in the fourth flight with 77 strokes. The duo of Heath Elder and Jayden Bolin finished in second with 78. Rounding out the top three was the team of Greg Hartt and Lyla Helms with 79.
“It was great to get there with both of my girls,” said Kesling. “Tom (Grammas) partnered with Rebecca and I was with Olivia. The wind was gusting 25 miles an hour but the course is in great shape. It is as good test for these kids. The little ones also played 18 holes and it looks like everyone did pretty well. That is a testament to the young ones. It was a great event and we are looking forward to the tour.”
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is a nine-week tournament that travels to multiple golf courses across Highlands County. The events are held on Thursdays with three two-day tournaments with the first event being at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club Deer Run Course on Thursday, June 10. The registration fee is $30 with tournament fees of $10 for six holes, $12 for nine holes and $15 for 18 holes (two day events are double the price). The tour is open to children ages 6 to 18. To sign up for an event, make sure you request to be on the tour’s email list by emailing the tour at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com.