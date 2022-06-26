ARCADIA — The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour held its third event of the summer on Tuesday at Arcadia Municipal Golf Course.
The tournament attracted 57 youngsters, ages 6-18, who competed in the intense heat.
In the boys 16-18 division, Jack DuPriest claimed the top spot when he fired a round of 74. In a close second was Marquez Angeles with 76 and Jay Walkup rounded out the top three with 79. Brayden Smith came in with an 81; Kase Waldron, 84; Zack Carlton, 85; Andrew Ervin, 89; and Kale Henderson had 94.
Hannah Castillo finished first in the girls 14-18 age group with an 81. Rebecca Kesling placed second with 83 and Rylie Brooker came in third place with 91. Olivia Kesling finished with a 92; Ella McHargue, 119; Selah Damron-Lovett, 122; Laura Davila, 122; Avery Monty, 132; and Baxlee Brooker had 137.
In the boys 14-15 division, John Roberts finished first with a 78. There was tie for second with Jordan Castillo and Austin Henning finishing with 79. Alex Kruschwitz shot an 84; Daylon White, 89; Tanner Simmons, 95; Sam Palmer, 96; Ethan Griffiths, 107; Jadon Frenette, 112; and Thomas Mercer fired a 137.
Liam McCann finished first in the boys 11-13 age group with a 44 for nine holes, while Lazaro Davila Jr placed second with 50 and Chad Taylor Jr. shot a 58 for third. Nathan Boyd came in with a 60; Avian Chavez, 63 and Christian Sharp finished with 67.
The girls 11-13 division went to Brook Fann came in with 58 strokes. Charlotte Ray came in second with 63 and Carlie Hollywood rounded out the top three with 68.
In the boys and girls 9-10 age group was a nail-biter that came down to a shootout with the top three competitors tying at 42. Zoe Hout defeated JD Scheipsmeir and Faith Grant. Owen Smith fired a 43; Nixon Bone, 47; Luke Lovett, 52; Cullen Fells, 53; Winston Zwayer, 54; Kayden Albritton, 56; Decklan Hollywood, 57; Huntley Martin, 57; Ashlyn Wortinger, 60; Ocean Payne, 60; Austin Sims, 64; Harper Brooker, 68; and Emily Kate Campbell had 70.
Trey Acevedo finished first in the boys and girls 6-8 age group with a 35, Dalton Bennett placed second with a 37, Eli Hollywood came in third place with a 40. Brooke Wortinger shot a 41 and Ora Brownell had 48.
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour summer schedule rolls on with the next event set for Tuesday at the Country Club of Sebring. To signup please contact Tour Director Andy Kesling at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com