AVON PARK — The seventh event of the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour avoided the rains Tuesday and saw a field of 81 golfers take to the fairways at Highlands Ridge North.
The 16-18 boys division went to Lane Revell, who finished with a 10-stroke victory with a 72. Placing second was Brayden Smith with 82 and not far behind was Marquez Angeles and Trent Bray, who tied for third with scores of 83. Jack DuPriest came in with an 85; Tommy Boyle, 89; Kase Waldron, 89; Jayden Bolin, 90; Zach Doorlag, 90; Dean Clark, 91; Zack Carlton, 94; Jay Walkup, 101; Kellen Westberry, 104; Kale Henderson, 106; and Ian Frasier had a 119.
Hannah Castillo came out on top in the girls 14-18 group when she shot an 86. Placing second was Reese Mole with 89 and rounding out the top three was Rebecca Kesling with 91. Kearsta Danser had 92; Melanie Suarez, 98; Olivia Kesling, 98; Rylie Brooker, 110; Ella McHargue, 114; Laura Davila, 134; Aidan Fontana, 135; Baxlee Brooker, 136; and Selah Damron-Lovett had 138.
The boys 14-15 group went to Daylon White who fired a 79 for first place and right on his heels was Devin Wortinger, who shot an 80. There was a tie for third place with John Roberts and Alex Kruschwitz each shooting 86. Matthew Suarez came in with an 88; Zach Dent, 90; Brody Hall, 90; Caleb Glisson, 94; Austin Henning, 100; Ethan Griffiths, 102; Tanner Simmons, 106; Colton Cord, 109; Hunter Halloran, 115; and Caleb Nadaskay had a 129.
Jordan Castillo placed first in the boys 11-13 division with a 42 and Liam McCann had 44 placing him a close second. Lazaro Davila Jr finished in third after firing a 56. Chad Taylor Jr came in with a 57; Grant Zwayer, 58; Avian Chavez, 61; and Nathan Boyd had 64.
With a nine-stroke cushion, Jenesi Trevino claimed first in the girls 11-13 group when she came in with a 49. Ava Griffiths claimed second place with a 58 and Carlie Hollywood rounded out the top three with a 63.
In the girls and boys 9-10 division went to Zoe Hout, who was three shots ahead of second place with a 41. Owen Smith was second with a 44 and Faith Grant finished with a 45. Nixon Bone shot a 51; Kayden Albritton, 51; Tess Johnson, 51; Khloe Hoffner, 52; Isabella Morris, 54; JD Scheipsmeier, 56; Cullen Fells, 58; Ocean Payne, 60; Winston Zwayer, 60; Luke Lovett, 62; Lyla Helms, 64; Decklan Hollywood, 66; Austin Sims, 67; Harper Brooker, 69; Emily-Kate Campbell, 69; Annabelle Brock, 72; Hayes Steedley, 80; and Annabelle LaMere had 80.
Kennedy Hoffner got the win in the boys and girls 6-8 group with a 28. Coming in second place was Eli Hollywood with a 34 and firing a 35 was Trey Acevedo placing him in third. Garrett Parnell came in with a 42; Dalton Bennett, 42; Ora Brownell, 44; Behr Prescott, 46; Nivea Bone, 46; and Jude Bone finished with a 49.
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship kicks off today at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. The two-day tournament will conclude the summer tour and a banquet will follow Sunday evening at the Island View Restaurant to award golfers who participated in at least five events this summer.