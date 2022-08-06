AVON PARK — The seventh event of the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour avoided the rains Tuesday and saw a field of 81 golfers take to the fairways at Highlands Ridge North.

The 16-18 boys division went to Lane Revell, who finished with a 10-stroke victory with a 72. Placing second was Brayden Smith with 82 and not far behind was Marquez Angeles and Trent Bray, who tied for third with scores of 83. Jack DuPriest came in with an 85; Tommy Boyle, 89; Kase Waldron, 89; Jayden Bolin, 90; Zach Doorlag, 90; Dean Clark, 91; Zack Carlton, 94; Jay Walkup, 101; Kellen Westberry, 104; Kale Henderson, 106; and Ian Frasier had a 119.

