SEBRING – Sertoma kicked off the summer with the annual Adult-Child Classic at Sun N’ Lake Golf Club. There were four flights made up of 51 duos for a total of 102 golfers who hit the links for the annual event. The Sertoma Kickoff Classic was a day filled with smiles, laughter and everyone having a great time making lasting memories.
“The tournament went well with a great turnout,” said Sertoma Tour Director Andy Kesling. “It is a great format to get out there with your kid. We play a two-person scramble and the caveat to it is you have to use one shot from both players every hole so there is some strategy involved. It was a good day and the golf course is in good shape. Anytime you can get out and make some memories with your child is great. It is my second year playing with my girls and we really enjoyed it.”
In flight one the pair of Trey Hill and Austin Henning placed first with 64 strokes. Coming in close second was the team of Trent and Pat Brey with 66. Rounding out the top three after matching cards was the duo of Jack and Pete Dupriest with 67.
Flight two was a nail-biter with a tie for first and third. The twosome of Zack and Dale Carlton came out on top after matching cards with 69 strokes. Also with 69 strokes was the team of Hannah and Gilbert Castillo placing them in second. Third also went to match cards with the pair of Jordan Castillo and Rodney Davis placing third with 70.
Kenzie and Corban Hoffner claimed first place in flight three with 75 strokes. Placing second was the team of CJ and Chao Taylor with 78. Finishing in third place was the duo of Rhett and Blake Steedley with 80 strokes.
Flight four went to the twosome of Will and Luke Lovett who shot a low score of 72. Rylie and Bo Brooker finished in second with 77 while West and Sam Palmer rounded out the top three with 79 strokes.
“We are looking forward to getting the tour kicked off here in a couple of weeks,” added Kesling. “I think we will have several new players and that is what we are striving for. We want to get more kids involved in golf and we are looking for more. Anyone who is interested in getting their kid involved I am happy to assist, help find a golf pro to teach them and get them rolling.”
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is revving up for a sizzling summer filled with great fun. The summer will consist of eight events that will take golfers on a tour of all the courses around Highlands County. The tour will start at Golf Hammock on Tuesday, June 7. Event No. 2 is a two-day tournament at Sebring Golf Course on June 14 and 15; No. 3 Placid Lakes on June 21; No. 4 Country Club of Sebring on June 28; No. 5 Pinecrest on July 12; No. 6 is a two-day event at River Greens on July 19 and 20; No. 7 Highlands Ridge North on July 26 and the tour will wrap up with a two-day Tour Championship at Sun N’ Lake Golf Club on August 6 and 7.
If you would like to sign up for the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour or if you have any questions please contact Tour Director Andy Kesling at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com or call him at 863-385-2436.