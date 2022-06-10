SEBRING — The sizzling summer Sertoma Junior Golf Tour swung into Golf Hammock this week for the first event of the tour. With a record number of participants, the competition heated up as 87 golfers hit the links.
“We’ve never had this many participate that I can remember and I’ve been the tour director since 2007,” said Andy Kesling. “The event went well but it was certainly a challenge to get that many kids around there. The weather held off for us and we were pretty thrilled with that.”
Dillon Parnell, who was playing up, claimed first place in the boys 16 to 18 age group when he came in with 73 strokes and Marquez Angeles came in second with 78. Trent Bray came in third place with 80. Brayden Smith had 81; Lane Revell, 82; Jayden Bolin, 85; Kase Waldron, 87; Zack Carlton, 88; Dean Clark, 91; Kale Henderson, 99; Kellan Westberry, 103 and Andrew Ervin, 110.
“Dillon (Parnell) is playing up a couple age groups,” explained Kesling. “He is one heck of a stick and is going to give those older boys all they can handle. We are proud of Dillon and can’t wait to see what he does the rest of the summer.”
In the girls 14 to 18 division, Hannah Castillo, who was playing up, came out on top with 82. Coming in second was Rebecca Kesling with 87 and Melanie Suarez rounded out the top three with 94. Kearsta Danser and Rylie Brooker tied with 100; Olivia Kesling, 112; Gabbie Laman and Ella McHargue tied at 122; Baxlee Brooker and Aidan Fontana tied at 127; Laura Davila had 136.
“Hannah (Castillo) is playing up and is going to be tough for those older girls,” said Kesling. “She is a great player and I’m glad she is playing up to give some competition to those older girls. Rebecca (Kesling) is right behind her and will have to get some practice in. You have to work really hard at this game to be good at it. We hope to see that from all the participants.”
The boys 14 to 15 squad was won by Alex Kruschwitz, who was playing up, shot an 82. John Roberts came in second with 83 and Daylon White was not far behind with 85, enough for third place. Devin Wortinger came in with an 87; Matthew Suarez, 89; Tanner Simmons, 90; Austin Henning, 91; Zach Dent, 95; Ethan Griffiths, 103; Hunter Halloran, 107; Jadon Frenette and Sam Palmer tied at 109; Caleb Nadaskay, 121; Christian Shaffer, 125 and Thomas Mercer shot a 128.
“Alex is another guy that is playing up,” Kesling said. “These kids that are playing up are winning. Alex has a bright future ahead of him.”
Jordan Castillo, who was playing up, dominated in the boys 11 to 13 division finished with 38 strokes. Liam McCann claimed second place with 47 and Grant Zwayer took third with 51. Chad Taylor Jr. finished with a 52; Avian Chavez and Lazaro Davila Jr. tied with 56; Blake Laman, 57; Nathan Boyd, 62 and Christian Sharp had 70.
“Jordan has been a good player on the tour, feels like a veteran but he is still so young and he is playing up as well,” said Kesling. “We have some really good young talent on the tour mixed in with some kids who are just starting off.”
Ava Griffiths placed first in the girls 11 to 13 group when she shot a 62. There was a tie for second with Carlie Hollywood and Brooke Fann each firing a 64.
“Those girls are all new and hopefully we will see them at all the tournaments this summer,” explained Kesling. “We are looking forward to watching those girls get better.”
The boys and girls 9 to 10 division there was an astounding 21 competitors vying for the top spot. Zoe Hout finished in first with 45 stokes. Owen Smith claimed second with 46 and JD Scheipsmeier rounded out the top three with 49. Isabella Morris came in with a 50; Khloe Hoffner, Cullen Fells and Faith Grant tied at 52; Nixon Bone, 54; Tess Johnson, 55; Kayden Albritton, 56; Ocean Payne, 58; Ashlyn Wortinger, Austin Sims and Huntley Martin tied at 61; Sophia Laman and Winston Zwayer tied at 62; Lyla Helms and Decklan Hollywood tied at 71; Hayes Steedley, 72; Anabelle Brock, 74 and Harper Brooker had 76.
“Zoe (Hout), Owen (Smith) and JD (Scheipsmeier) are always neck-and-neck,” Kesling explained. “We had 21 kids in that age group which is a lot and I hope they all continue to play. Zoe is going to be good for a long time on the tour and I’m just proud of her.”
The girls and boys 6-8 group were led by Trey Acevedo dominated with a 10-stroke lead when he finished with a 30 which placed him in first. Kennedy Hoffner came in second with 40. There was a tie for third with Dalton Bennett and Garrett Parnell each coming in with 41 strokes. Eli Hollywood had 42; Brooke Wortinger and Ora Brownell tied at 47; Jude Bone, 48; Nivea Bone, 50; Jazzlyn Hout, 52 and Rhett Steedley had 54.
“Trey (Acevedo) is definitely the class of that age group and I think we can expect to see him at the top most of the summer,” said Kesling. “There are some kids behind him who will gain some experience and hopefully give him some competition. I just want to see the kids improve this summer. I hope they work at it and can learn something from the game. Golf takes a lot of patience and fortitude to stick with it. You have to be at this game a lot, it doesn’t give you anything you have to earn it and if they do, they will get better. Golf will help them be better citizens.”
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour will kick off the EMCI Wireless Championship on Tuesday at Sebring Municipal Golf Course. The EMCI Wireless Championship is a two-day tournament that will start at 8 a.m.