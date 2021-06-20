SEBRING — Under muggy conditions the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour made their second stop of the summer at Sebring Municipal Golf Course for the EMCI Wireless Championship. Fifty-three athletes battled the heat and soggy conditions during the two-day competition.
“It was nice to play at the Muni and it wasn’t underwater like it was the last couple of years,” said Sertoma Junior Tour Director Andy Kesling. “It was great conditions for the kids. We really appreciate Mark Hopkins and his crew for getting it set up nice. Thanks to Kim Best and we really appreciate EMCI Wireless for sponsoring the event. We had 53 for the two-day tournament.”
In the boys 16 to 18 age division, Lane Revell shot 72 strokes on day one and 75 for day two-day total of 147. In a close second was Brayden Smith who had a 72 and 77 for a total of 149. There was tie for third with Avery Hurst, who had 74 and 77, while Robby Hill shot 74 and 77 for a total of 151. Trent Bray finished with 167; Jay Walkup, 171; Jack DuPriest, 171; and James Swaford, 178.
Taylor Derr finished with a buffer in the girls 14 to 18 group when she came in with a 81 and 87 for a total of 168. Placing second was Rebecca Kesling with a 92 and 84 for 176. Kearsta Danser and Melanie Suarez tied for third with 218 and Rylie Brooker came in with 235.
The boys 14-15 division was won by Benjamin Trevino who shot 86 both days for a total of 172. There was a shoot-off for second place with Matthew Suarez coming out on top on the second playoff hole. Suarez finished the competition with 90 and 86 for a total of 176. Also with 176 was Kale Henderson who shot a 94 and 82. Jayden Bolin finished with 177, Daylon White, 184; JR Redding, 223; and Christian Shaffer, 249.
Dillon Parnell finished with a eight-stroke lead in the boys 11 to 13 squad. Parnell had 40 and 36 for a total of 76. Coming in second was Alex Kruschwitz with 40 and 44 for 84. John Roberts placed third with 45 and 40 for 85. Devin Wortinger finished with 88, Zach Dent, 93; Liam McCann, 103; Caleb Glisson, 116; Thomas Mercer, 134 and Lincoln Kampman had 140.
Hannah Castillo dominated in the ladies 11 to 13 division with a 20-stroke lead after shooting a 44 and 40 for a two-day total of 84. Jenesi Trevino claimed second with 47 and 57 for 104. Olivia Kesling rounded out the top three with 59 and 57 for 116.
“It was really fun playing this course because we don’t play it a lot,” said Hannah Castillo. “The course was in good shape. It was really hot but it didn’t affect me, this is Florida we play in a lot of hot weather. Sertoma is amazing, it is a bunch of kids and isn’t as strict as some of the other tournaments are. We are out here having fun. My favorite part is playing with my friends.”
In the girls and boys 9 to 10 group, Jordan Castillo came out on top with 43 and 42 for a total of 85. Bennett VanHook came in second with scores of 50 and 48 for 98. Zoe Hout rounded out the top three with 48 and 51 for a total of 99. Owen Smith finished with 101; JD Scheipsmeier, 106; Isabella Morris, 112; Grant Zwayer, 125; and Ashlyn Wortinger had 137.
Faith Grant placed first in the 6 to 8 boys and girls group. Grant came in with 33 and 35 for a total of 68. Nixon Bone came in close second with 34 and 36 for 70. There was a tie for second with Tess Johnson and Cullen Fells both finishing with 72 and after a playoff Johnson came out on top. Trey Acevedo came in with a two day total of 76; Kayden Albritton, 80; Garrett Parnell, 81; Winston Zwayer, 88; Austin Sims, 93; Dalton Bennett, 95; Nivea Bone and Brooke Wortinger tied at 98 and Jazzlyn Brown had 105.
“Next week we will be at Highlands Ridge North for our third event,” added Kesling. “We always like to go out there. It will be a good test for the kids. It is the third week in and these kids have been practicing so I expect to see some good numbers. I’ve been happy so far with the turnout and we appreciate the support we get from the community.”