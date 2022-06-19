SEBRING — It was a scorcher at the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour as they made their second stop of the summer at Sebring Municipal Golf Course for the EMCI Wireless Championship. With the heat index reaching 110 degrees, 62 athletes hit the links for the two-day competition.
“It was hot,” said Sertoma Junior Tour Director Andy Kesling. “It was very, very hot and I’m proud of all the kids for getting through it. I think the heat index was around 110 and there wasn’t much of a breeze. It’s an accomplishment just to finish in heat like that. It was brutal out there. Our numbers are up this year and that is a good sign for the Tour. We are excited to have some new players and more kids playing golf. The conditions were much better this year after having a soggy tournament at Sebring Municipal last year. It was much dryer and easier for the kids to get around. The course is in great shape.”
In the boys 16 to 18 age division, Marquez Angeles shot 69 strokes on day one and 74 for day two-day total of 143 placing him in first. In a close second was Lane Revell who had a 77 and 68 for a total of 145. There was a three-way tie for third with Trent Bray, who had 76 and 79, Jack DuPriest shot 81 and 72 and Brayden Smith fired off an 83 and 70 for a total of 153. Dillon Parnell, who is 13 years old, finished with 156; Kase Waldron, 159; Jay Walkup, 165; Kale Henderson, 186; Andrew Ervin, 186 and Kellen Westberry had 190.
Hannah Castillo, who is 12 years old, finished with a buffer in the girls 14 to 18 group when she came in with a 79 and 78 for a total of 157. Placing second was Rebecca Kesling with an 88 and 85 for 173. Melanie Suarez claimed third place with a 95 and 92 for a total of 187. Reese Mole came in with a 194; Olivia Kesling, 198; Rylie Brooker, 202; Ella McHargue, 233; Selah Damron-Lovett, 270; Madison Hartline, 285; and Baxlee Brooker had 285.
The boys 14-15 division was won by Devin Wortinger, who was playing up, when he shot a 77 and 79 for a total of 156. John Roberts came in second place with 79 and 82, which added up to 161. Rounding out the top three was Alex Kruschwitz who fired a 80 and 83 for a two-day total of 163. Matthew Suarez had a 170; Zach Dent, 180; Daylon White, 188; Tanner Simmons, 195; Caleb Glisson, 200; Jadon Frenette, 207; Hunter Halloran, 209; Ethan Griffiths, 212; Sam Palmer, 215; and Christian Shaffer had 223.
Jordan Castillo, who is 10 years old, finished in first place with a 15-stroke buffer in the boys 11 to 13 squad. Castillo had 38 and 44 for a total of 82. Coming in second was Liam McCann with 50 and 47 for 97. Grant Zwayer placed third with 51 and 58 for 109. Chad Taylor Jr. came in with a 128.
Jenesi Trevino came out on top in the ladies 11 to 13 division after shooting a 44 and 51 for a two-day total of 95. Charlotte Ray claimed second when she shot 67 both days for a total of 134.
In the girls and boys 9 to 10 group, Owen Smith came out on top when he shot 44 on both days for a total of 88. Zoe Hout came in second with scores of 50 and 40 for 90. JD Scheipsmeier rounded out the top three with 54 and 46 for a total of 100. Isabella Morris finished with 104; Tess Johnson, 105; Nixon Bone, 108; Kayden Albritton, 113; Cullen Fells, 113; Faith Grant, 127; Luke Lovett, 128; Ocean Payne, 129; Winston Zwayer, 135; Decklan Hollywood, 137; and Harper Brooker had 145.
Trey Acevedo placed first in the 6 to 8 boys and girls group. Acevedo came in with 28 and 31 for a total of 59. Garrett Parnell came in second with 35 and 36 for 71. Eli Hollywood claimed third place by firing a 42 and 36 for a total of 78. Dalton Bennett came in with a two-day total of 85; Nivea Bone, 92; Jude Bone, 98; Ora Brownell, 100; and Jazzlyn hout had 107.
“We want to thank EMCI Wireless who sponsored The tour and the two-day event for several years now,” added Kesling. “Warren Hall and Matt Hall, who run that company, we are thankful to have them on board. We had a change in our schedule and we will be at Arcadia Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday.”
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour continues on Tuesday at Arcadia Municipal Golf Course at 8 a.m. If interested in joining the tour please contact Tour Director Andy Kesling at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com