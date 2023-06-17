The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour swings into Arcadia Municipal Golf Course for the second stop. It was boiling hot on the links with a heat index of 107 degrees but that did not stop 79 young golfers from having a great time and posting low scores.
In the boys 16-18 division it was Marquez Angeles coming out on top with a four-stroke lead at 68. Austin Henning claimed second place with 72. There was a tie for second with Brayden Smith and Trent Bray both finishing with a 74. Jack DuPriest and Dillon Parnell each had 76; Elijah Harrell, 77; Tommy Boyle, 78; Matthew Suarez, 79; Tomas Pizana, 81; Devin Wortinger, 83; Sam Palmer, 84; Jayden Bolin, 85; Zack Carlton, 87; Kase Waldron, 90; Cooper Graham, 91; Andrew Ervin, 102 and Nolan Stephens, 119.
Hannah Castillo, age 13, sealed the first-place finish in the girls 14-18 group with a five-stroke lead when she came in with a 79. Melanie Suarez took second with 84 and Ellie Mole rounded out the top three with an 89. Rylie Brooker finished with a 93; Reese Mole, 94; Mia Camilo-Taylor, 106; Gabbie Laman, 107; Katie Laman, 108; Natalie Rivera, 114; Baxlee Brooker, 115 and Selah Lovett, 117.
Jordan Castillo, age 11, was phenomenal in the boys 14-15 division when he came in with a 9-stroke lead and an incredible final score of 79. There was a two-way tie for second with Ethan Griffiths and Zach Dent each finishing with an 88. Jadon Frenette came in with 91; Tanner Simmons, 92; Caleb Glisson, 97; Konnor McGath, 99 and Grayson Davis, 113.
The boys 11-13 first place finisher was CJ Taylor who fired a 40. Not far behind in second was Lazaro Davila Jr with 44. JD Scheipsmeier and Owen Smith tied for third with 46 each. Liam McCann finished with a 48; Nathan Boyd, 50; Zander Haynes, 50; Blake Laman, 50; Ocean Payne, 51; Luke Lovett, 52; Ryan Robinson, 57; Decklan Hollywood, 59 and Alex Craft, 66.
Isabell Morris came in first place in the girls 11-13 group when she shot a 39. Zoe Hout was hot on Morris’ heels with a 40 and not far behind in third place was Ava Griffiths with 43. Carlie Hollywood fired a 46; Lyla Helms, 50 and Jacey Patterson, 53.
Tess Johnson dominated in the boys and girls 9-10 division when she finished with a 6-stroke lead at 45. Cullen Fells claimed second with 51 strokes and Tyler Boyle took third with 53. Kayden Albritton shot a 54; Nixon Bone, 54; Eli Hollywood, 54; Lane Payne, 56; Hayes Steedley, 58; Dalton Bennett, 62; Annabelle Brock, 63; Harper Brooker, 63; Garrett Parnell, 64; Ora Brownell, 66 and Layla Robinson, 68.
Trey Acevedo killed it on the links in the boys and girls 6-8 group when he finished with an astounding 10-stroke lead when he fired a 27. In second place was Brooke Wortinger with 37 and rounding out the top three was Rhett Steedley, 40. Gannon Taylor fired a 41; Jude Bone, 43; Nivea Bone, 44; Layla Ramirez, 50; Amos Moesching, 50 and Kohen Saunders, 52.
The third stop of the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour will be at Sebring Municipal Golf Course for the EMCI Wireless Jr. Championship, a two-day tournament starting Tuesday.