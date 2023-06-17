The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour swings into Arcadia Municipal Golf Course for the second stop. It was boiling hot on the links with a heat index of 107 degrees but that did not stop 79 young golfers from having a great time and posting low scores.

In the boys 16-18 division it was Marquez Angeles coming out on top with a four-stroke lead at 68. Austin Henning claimed second place with 72. There was a tie for second with Brayden Smith and Trent Bray both finishing with a 74. Jack DuPriest and Dillon Parnell each had 76; Elijah Harrell, 77; Tommy Boyle, 78; Matthew Suarez, 79; Tomas Pizana, 81; Devin Wortinger, 83; Sam Palmer, 84; Jayden Bolin, 85; Zack Carlton, 87; Kase Waldron, 90; Cooper Graham, 91; Andrew Ervin, 102 and Nolan Stephens, 119.

