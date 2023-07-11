The summer heat has not slowed down the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour. Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club is home to Deer Run, one of the most challenging courses in Highlands County, but 72 junior golfers took on the challenge recently.

The first-place finisher in the boys and girls 6 to 8 division was Trey Acevedo, who came in with 31 strokes. Not far behind in second was Brooke Wortinger with 35 and rounding out the top three was Gannon Taylor with 38. Kohen Saunders shot a 39; Jude Bone, 43; Nivea Bone, 49; Rhett Steedley, 53; and Amos Moesching, 54.

Recommended for you