The summer heat has not slowed down the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour. Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club is home to Deer Run, one of the most challenging courses in Highlands County, but 72 junior golfers took on the challenge recently.
The first-place finisher in the boys and girls 6 to 8 division was Trey Acevedo, who came in with 31 strokes. Not far behind in second was Brooke Wortinger with 35 and rounding out the top three was Gannon Taylor with 38. Kohen Saunders shot a 39; Jude Bone, 43; Nivea Bone, 49; Rhett Steedley, 53; and Amos Moesching, 54.
Faith Grant and Khloe Hoffner tied at 45 strokes for first place in the boys and girls 9 to 10 group. After a playoff hole, Faith Grant came out on top and Khloe Hoffner took second. Kennedy Hoffner was just one stroke behind at 46, placing her in third. Tess Johnson and Nixon Bone each shot a 47; Kayden Albritton, 48; Lane Payne, 58; Huntley Martin, 59; Annabelle Brock, 64; Hayes Steedley, 64; and Layla Robinson, 67.
The girls 11 to 13 squad was led by Zoe Hout, who had an outstanding 18-stroke lead after coming in with a 41. Brooke Fann placed second with a 59. There was a tie for third place with Layla Helms and Ava Griffiths coming in with a 61. Carlie Hollywood had 63 and Jacey Patterson finished with a 67.
Liam McCann took the top spot in the boys 11 to 13 division when he fired a 39. Owen Smith shot a 46 to take second place and Grant Zwayer finished in third place after shooting a 49. Luke Lovett, CJ Taylor and JD Scheipsmeier each fired a 52; Nathan Boyd, 56; Ocean Payne, 57; Lazaro Davila Jr., 58; Ryan Robinson, 61; and Zander Haynes, 68.
With a six-stroke lead, Jordan Castillo claimed first place with an 82 in the boys 14 to 15 group. Tanner Simmons took second with an 88 and Ethan Griffiths shot a 96 placing him in third. Caleb Glisson had 102; Jadon Frenette, 107; Grayson Davis, 107; Jett Kellogg, 108; and Colton Dunn, 122.
In the girls 14 to 18 division, Rebecca Kesling had a five-stroke advantage, placing her in first with 73. Not far behind was her sister, Olivia Kesling, who shot a 78. Hannah Castillo rounded out the top three with an 80. Melanie Suarez came in with a 90; Rylie Brooker, 93; Ella McHargue, 100; Baxlee Brooker, 106; Mia Camilo-Taylor, 107; Kearsta Danser, 109; Selah Lovett, 110; and Natalie Rivera, 130.
Trent Bray came in first place in the boys 16 to 18 squad when he shot a 70. Hot on his heels was Jack DuPriest who fired a 71, placing him in second. Marquez Angeles came in third with 76 strokes. John Roberts and Kase Waldron both fired an 80; Matthew Suarez, 83; Dillon Parnell, 85; Brayden Smith, 89; Tommy Boyle, 90; Sam Palmer, 90; Daylon White, 90; Jayden Bolin, 92; Ian Frasier, 97; Cooper Graham, 99; Andrew Ervin, 107; Nolan Stephens, 124; and Hunter Halloran, 127.
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour’s next stop will take place today at Pinecrest Golf Course.