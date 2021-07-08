SEBRING — The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour competed in their fourth event of the summer at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club’s Turtle Run. It was another burning hot summer day as 49 athletes took to the links.
In the boys 16 to 18 age division it came down to a playoff with Lane Revell and Clay Jacobs tying for first with 72 strokes. After one playoff hole Revell came out on top and Jacobs placed second. Brayden Smith rounded out the top three with 79. Cade Scarborough had 85; Robby Hill, 86; Nicholas Garber, 90; James Swaford, 91; Jay Walkup, 95; and Dean Clard, 113.
The girls 14 to 18 was a nail biter with Rebecca Kesling claiming first place with 88 and in a close second was Hannah Castillo, who was playing up, with 89. Taylor Derr came in with 93 placing her in third. Aly Smyth finished with 100; Lexi Luevano, 110; Kearsta Danser, 112; and Rylie Brooker, 119.
Zack Carlton led the way in the boys 14 to 15 group when he finished in first with 89. There was a tie for second between Benjamin Trevino and Daylon White who both came in with 90. Jayden Bolin had 93 and Kale Henderson, 103.
“Today’s event was pretty fun,” said Trevino. “Sertoma Tour is always great and it has been excellent this year. It is always fun, I always have friends here that play and it is always fun to play against my friends. My favorite part of the tour is the tournaments. The heat was affecting me a little bit today but since I switched my cart with my sister (Jenesi Trevino) I’ve been doing better.”
The competition was stiff in the boys 11 to 13 division. Coming in first place was Dillon Parnell with 36 and right behind in second was Jordan Castillo with 40. There was a tie for third with John Roberts and Alex Kruschwitz each shooting 43. Devin Wortinger came in with 45; Caleb Glisson, 52; Lincoln Kampman, 69; Grayson Davis, 70; and Thomas Mercer, 72.
There were only two competitors in the girls 11 to 13 group. Jenesi Trevino claimed first place with 42 and Olivia Kesling came in second with 53.
The boys and girls 9 to 10 division saw JD Scheipsmeier come out on top with 48 and Owen Smith took second with 49. There was a tie for third with Zoe Hout and Bennett VanHook each scoring 51. Nathan Boyd had 53 and Ashlyn Wortinger, 71.
In the girls and boys 6 to 8 squad only three strokes separated the top three competitors. Nixon Bone finished in first place with 31 and Kayden Albritton was not far behind in second with 33. Trey Acevedo rounded out the top three with 34. Cullen Fells and Tess Johnson tied at 36; Austin Sims, 37; Dalton Bennett, 40; Garrett Parnell, 43; Nivea Bone, 46; and Jazzlyn Brown, 52.
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour continues today at Pinecrest Golf Club.