One of my favorite aquarium fish is the Severum cichlid. They are a freshwater fish also known as Severums, Banded cichlids, and the Poor Man’s discus.
Severum cichlids are attractive, serene and highly active. As they grow, their attractiveness grows even more intense. They can be challenging to breed, and they will live for many years with proper care. They are one of the most colorful cichlid species that are suitable for keeping in a home aquarium. Their colorful body and pleasant personalities make them a popular aquarium fish.
Severum cichlids are hardy fish that are easy to care for. In the wild, they adapt to harsh conditions that would be considered less than ideal or even harmful to other fish. These robust characteristics can be seen in the tank-bred specimens as well.
They will eat just about any type of flake or pellets. In addition to feeding them a variety of dried food, frozen bloodworms and brine shrimp, I also feed mine lettuce. They love to tear away at a piece of lettuce and if you have a number of Severums in the same tank, the lettuce will quickly be gone. They also love zucchini and cucumbers.
At one time I had a 75-gallon tank with eight large Severum cichlids, and they came down with ick, a parasitic disease, common among tropical fish. Severums are particularly prone to the disease. I wasn’t paying attention at the time and by the time I noticed it, they were all covered in small white spots from ick.
I immediately attempted to treat the entire tank with a variety of medicine that I purchased from the local pet shop, but it was too late. They all died and the entire tank had to be emptied and thoroughly disinfected with bleach.
But it was a learning experience for me.
I learned how to effectively treat the ick disease. Forget the medicines. They may be effective if you have the patience and catch the disease in its early stages, but if you want to stop an ick infestation right now, simply raise the water temperature up to 84-86 degrees. The parasite cannot live in that temperature and will quickly die. The fish that are infected will heal and the parasite will not return as long as the temperature is maintained at the higher level.
Not all fish can tolerate temperatures in the mid-80’s, so it’s not the perfect solution for all aquarium fish that have ick, but Severums do well in the higher temperatures. Most prefer temperatures from 75 to 84 degrees.
Severums can be a difficult fish to breed. If you are attempting to breed your Severums, they are most likely to breed in temperatures ranging from 79-81. They also prefer a pH between 6.0 and 6.5, mildly acidic.
The maximum size of a Severum cichlid is about 8 inches and as a result, they require a larger tank. At a minimum, one or two fish need a 55-gallon aquarium and if you’re looking to keep a community of Severums, you’ll need at least a 75-90 gallon tank.
I’ve raised Severums with angelfish, oscars and other cichlids, however, they can easily be bullied by other fish. I generally keep my Severums together with a few Pleco’s and algae eaters.
As I mentioned in my opening paragraph, many people think of Severums as a poor man’s discus. Although they share a similar shape, the difference in price is substantial. Most Severums can be purchased for under $10, while a similar sized discus will sell for $35 to $50.
But, unlike discus, which require constant water changes, Severums are generally content with an occasional water change and loose water parameters.
If you’re looking for a slower growing, fairly large, beautiful fish for you aquarium, the Severum cichlid is a good choice.
Most pet shops sell them. I have about a dozen.
Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about 30 aquariums, ranging in size from 5 gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.