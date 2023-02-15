One of my favorite aquarium fish is the Severum cichlid. They are a freshwater fish also known as Severums, Banded cichlids, and the Poor Man’s discus.

Severum cichlids are attractive, serene and highly active. As they grow, their attractiveness grows even more intense. They can be challenging to breed, and they will live for many years with proper care. They are one of the most colorful cichlid species that are suitable for keeping in a home aquarium. Their colorful body and pleasant personalities make them a popular aquarium fish.

