AVON PARK – South Florida State College’s Athletics Department wrapped up its 2021-22 season Tuesday evening by honoring the student athletes who lent their talents to the Cross Country, Volleyball, Baseball, and Softball teams and by recognizing several outstanding fans.
SFSC President Dr. Thomas Leitzel opened the awards ceremony in the SFSC University Center by thanking the devoted fans, the coaching staff, and the student athletes.
“I just want to say thank you for everything you do,” Dr. Leitzel told the Panther athletes. “It’s very important for me to recognize that first you are students because you are student athletes. And it means a lot. The academic recognition that you bring to us is important. I look forward to all the returning students, and to the ones who graduate — we wish you well.”
Coach Hitt attributed the success of SFSC’s athletic teams to the tremendous amount of support they receive from College staff, their devoted fans, and the community.
“If you went up in a plane or helicopter, and you dropped this massive net over our community, you would encompass a great many things,” Hitt said. “There are people in every group, every business, every office, and every facet of this College who do something to support our athletic program. It is unbelievable, and it starts at the top.”
Freshmen and sophomore players from the College’s four athletic teams received plaques for their participation in their sports. Coaches for the Cross Country and Baseball teams recognized several of their athletes for outstanding accomplishments during the season.
Cross Country Coach Christi Bobo presented the Most Resilient Runner award to Megan O’Sullivan and named Francesca Chillemi the team’s Most Valuable Runner.
Coach Hitt gave the Baseball team’s Great Catch Award to Deven Tedders. Pitching Leadership Awards were presented to Alex Burden, Blayne Huter, and Bryce Shaffer. Offensive Leadership Awards went to Pedro Moreno, Nico Saladino, and Brylan West. Hitt also announced that West, a freshman who played outfield and first base, will receive an athletic scholarship to SFSC when he returns for his sophomore year.
Brady Markham and Abigale Ayers were recognized as the Male and Female Scholastic Athletes of the Year. Markham, a sophomore from Okeechobee, was a right-handed pitcher and played infield for the Panther Baseball team. Ayers, a sophomore from New Port Richey, played infield for the Lady Panthers Softball team.
Dr. Deborah Fuschetti, SFSC’s retired registrar, and Lena Phelps, chair of SFSC’s Library Services, were recognized as SFSC Panther Athletic Super Fans. Phelps also received the Panther of the Year Award for 2021-22 for her outstanding contributions to Panther Athletics.
