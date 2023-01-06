AVON PARK – The South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation will host its sixth annual Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club in Sebring with qualifying rounds taking place on Thursday, Jan. 12 and Friday, Jan. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The final round of the top 12 will take place at the 18th hole on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. Proceeds from the Golf Shootout benefit the SFSC Athletic Department. SFSC fields four athletic teams: women’s volleyball, women’s cross country, men’s baseball, and women’s softball.
“We are excited again to host the Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout,” said Rick Hitt, SFSC Athletic Director. “Since the inaugural Shootout, we have given thousands of dollars in prize money to our qualifiers and we look forward to doing it again this year in hopes of delivering on the grand prize of $1 million. This community has supported athletics at every level every year that I can remember in the 35 years of my coaching career. We look forward to the enjoyment of the qualifying rounds and the excitement and enthusiasm that the final round of the Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout brings.”
Amateur adult golfers are eligible to participate in the Shootout and compete for $1 million provided through Hole in One International. If no one sinks a hole-in-one, the closest shots to the hole will win prizes. First place will receive $750, second place will receive $500, third will receive $250, and fourth will receive a pro shop gift card from Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. Golfers can purchase a bag of 10 balls for $10. Participants may purchase an unlimited number of bags. Register for the Golf Shootout during qualifying rounds at the Sun ‘n Lake Driving Range in Sebring.
“Our Million Dollar Hole in One Golf Shootout is a fun and exciting event, and we are grateful to everyone who supports SFSC by participating in this event,” said Jamie Bateman, vice president of institutional advancement and external affairs at SFSC. “The success of this event is made possible by our generous donors and sponsors who take the lead in helping to pave the path to success for our students through higher education. Our student athletes and all our students are blessed because of everyone who comes out to play and swing for $1 million.”
For more information about the Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout, contact the SFSC Foundation at 863-453-3133 or foundation@southflorida.edu.
ABOUT THE SFSC FOUNDATION
The South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation enhances community awareness of the College, solicits and accepts gifts, receives bequests, and manages and helps to appreciate cash gifts or non-cash gifts donated to the SFSC Foundation. Such contributions are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law. Funds received by the SFSC Foundation are distributed to endeavors that benefit the College and subsidize its students, staff, and programs. The SFSC Foundation offers scholarships and provides funding to maintain educational facilities.