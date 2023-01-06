Main Photo

The South Florida State College Foundation will host its sixth annual Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club with qualifying rounds taking place on Thursday, Jan. 12 and Friday, Jan. 13.

 COURTESY/SFSC FOUNDATION

AVON PARK – The South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation will host its sixth annual Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club in Sebring with qualifying rounds taking place on Thursday, Jan. 12 and Friday, Jan. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The final round of the top 12 will take place at the 18th hole on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. Proceeds from the Golf Shootout benefit the SFSC Athletic Department. SFSC fields four athletic teams: women’s volleyball, women’s cross country, men’s baseball, and women’s softball.

“We are excited again to host the Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout,” said Rick Hitt, SFSC Athletic Director. “Since the inaugural Shootout, we have given thousands of dollars in prize money to our qualifiers and we look forward to doing it again this year in hopes of delivering on the grand prize of $1 million. This community has supported athletics at every level every year that I can remember in the 35 years of my coaching career. We look forward to the enjoyment of the qualifying rounds and the excitement and enthusiasm that the final round of the Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout brings.”

