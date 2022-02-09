AVON PARK – This year’s fifth annual Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout drew golfers to the Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club in Sebring for a chance to hit a hole-in-one and walk away with a $1 million prize. During the three days of qualifying from Jan. 13 through Jan. 15, the South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation raised funds to support the College’s Athletic Department. SFSC fields four athletic teams: women’s volleyball, women’s cross country, men’s baseball, and women’s softball. The total amount raised was approximately $17,700.
“I am pleased that the student athletes are respectable and that they are representing our community in a professional and courteous way,” said event sponsor Ronnie Carter, Century 21 Advanced All Service Realty, Inc.
On the evening of Saturday, Jan. 15, the 12 finalists took one shot at winning the $1 million prize by making a hole-in-one at the par-3 18th hole of Deer Run. Although no one walked away with the ultimate prize, first-place finalist Steve Sortore of Plainfield, Indiana won $750 for landing his ball 20’ 11” from the hole. Donald Bressette of Sebring claimed $500 for second place when his ball fell 40’ 7” from the hole, and third-place Brad Crone of Estero, Florida received $250 for getting within 50’ 7”.
“We appreciate our sponsors and the competitors who participated in this event,” said Jamie Bateman, executive director of institutional advancement at SFSC. “The SFSC Foundation provides financial support to students, which enhances their access to the affordable, quality education, training, and experience they will need to excel as tomorrow’s leaders. This was also a fun and exciting time getting to know the golfers as they battle to get on the leaderboard.”
The 2023 Million Dollar Hole-in-One Golf Shootout is scheduled for Jan. 12-15 at the Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.