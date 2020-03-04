AVON PARK — Special STARS athletes were honored guests at the South Florida State College baseball game this past Saturday afternoon in Avon Park.
More than 60 athletes from Highlands and Hardee counties braved the cool weather to enjoy a tailgating party before the game as they ate lunch and socialized.
Special STARS athlete C.J. McCall-Chandler, age 9, of Avon Park, was selected to throw out the first pitch for the game. She is involved in the Special STARS equestrian and swimming programs and loves to dance. Coach Rick Hitt presented her with an autographed baseball that featured all the players names.
Although the Panthers lost against Kalamazoo College, the Special STARS athletes went down onto the field to show the team that they were still number one in their eyes. SFSC baseball players ran around the bases with the Special STARS athletes and posed for pictures.
Special STARS is a sports and recreational program for children and adults with disabilities in Highlands, Hardee and southern Polk counties.