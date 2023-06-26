ST. PETERSBURG — Jose Siri homered, Wander Franco had a sacrifice fly in a two-run seventh, and the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat Kansas City 3-1 Sunday for a split of a four-game series against the lowly Royals.

The Rays are 6-7 over their last 13 games, including a four-game split with Oakland, which has the worst record in the majors.

