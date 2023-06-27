I drove up to Imperial Tropical Fish Farm in Lakeland the other day and had a chance to talk to Mike Dawdry, the owner. I had met Mike about six years ago, just after he took over the operation of the family business, and he had taken me on a tour of their fish farm.
I was impressed with the number of small ponds used for breeding African cichlids and other fish species, along with the number of buildings that housed individual fish in large concrete tanks.
But the changes he’s made over the last half-dozen years are amazing. The most noticeable change is the huge new building that houses row after row of aquariums and hundreds of different fish species.
Mike indicated that his goal was to eventually allow public tours of the facility but they were not quite there yet. He designed the facility and walked me through it as he discussed his future plans.
They currently offer retail as well as wholesale purchases and fish can be shipped or picked up by the customer. Their selection of African cichlids rivals anyone in the country, but they also offer a wide selection of other fish. Check out their website at Imperialtropics.com.
In addition, the row after row of 40-gallon aquariums housing every kind of tropical fish you can imagine, he also has a number of large aquariums with show fish.
One of these tanks had about a dozen adult Six Stripe Frontosa’s. I had seen pictures of these fish, but I had never seen them up close and personal. They were huge, and they were beautiful. Mike explained that they rarely have them in inventory, but that they had just received some recently. I had to have a few for my collection.
The Frontosa’s at Imperial Tropics were big, at least by my standards. They looked to be nine or 10 inches in length, although I later learned they can grow to 15 inches. They are semi-aggressive and can live for up to 20 years in captivity. They are comfortable in 74- to 80-degree water F. and prefer a high pH of 7.0 to 9.0.
The Frontosa cichlid was first described by scientists in 1906. It is native to Lake Tanganyika in Africa that has a depth of 10-50 meters. Owing to their preference for deep waters, fishing them is not easy, and as to be expected, they are relatively expensive and not commonly found in pet stores.
Humphead cichlids are large but surprisingly elegant, with a distinctively humped head that grows bigger as they age. The size of their hump acts as a reliable marker for identifying the dominant male species. Their entire body has a somewhat compressed look that makes them even more distinct.
Frontosa cichlids come in distinct color forms. Some have a light blue body peppered with several black stripes that run vertically along their sides; others are whitish with black bars at both sides. There is also a grey-blue, grey, and red variant of this fish.
Most frontosa cichlids are also lazy eaters in captivity and will only eat sinking food that falls near their mouths. The best foods for this species are krill, prawns, mysis shrimp, earthworms, mussels, and small fish that sink slowly to the bottom of the aquarium. Supplement the fish’s diet with sinking pellets made for cichlids and an occasional piece of blanched spinach or kale.
Feed your fish a pinch of food three times per day, for six days a week, taking one day off to prevent bloat and constipation. Don’t feed bloodworms to frontosa cichlids because they can cause the fish’s bowel to inflate.
Although these fish aren’t nocturnal, they prefer dim environments and are most active when the tank’s lights are off.
Choose a substrate that replicates the sandy bed in Lake Tanganyika. Aragonite sand or crushed coral are good substrates to maintain the water’s alkaline pH.
Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about thirty aquariums, ranging in size from five gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish.