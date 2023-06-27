Blue Frontosa Cichlid

The Frontosa cichlid was first described by scientists in 1906. It is native to Lake Tanganyika in Africa.

 COURTESY PHOTO

I drove up to Imperial Tropical Fish Farm in Lakeland the other day and had a chance to talk to Mike Dawdry, the owner. I had met Mike about six years ago, just after he took over the operation of the family business, and he had taken me on a tour of their fish farm.

I was impressed with the number of small ponds used for breeding African cichlids and other fish species, along with the number of buildings that housed individual fish in large concrete tanks.

