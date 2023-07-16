The gridiron is where Bonny Sizemore loves to be and now that his Avon Park High School career is over, he is moving on to play for the Graceland University Yellow Jackets.

Bonny will play on the offensive line for the Yellow Jackets and is excited to hit the field in blue and gold. Graceland University is a private university located in Lamoni, Iowa. The Yellow Jackets are part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the Heart of American Athletic Conference.

Recommended for you