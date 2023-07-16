The gridiron is where Bonny Sizemore loves to be and now that his Avon Park High School career is over, he is moving on to play for the Graceland University Yellow Jackets.
Bonny will play on the offensive line for the Yellow Jackets and is excited to hit the field in blue and gold. Graceland University is a private university located in Lamoni, Iowa. The Yellow Jackets are part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the Heart of American Athletic Conference.
“I’m pretty excited about signing and it is surreal,” said Bonny. “It is nice that everyone came out to support me. I had a couple schools checking me out but the closeness made me chose Graceland. I know a few people that work and live up there from Avon Park. It felt like a family and when I went on a campus tour it was beautiful. It was really cold but I really liked it. The football facilities were really nice, the football field was the best one I’ve ever played on and the weight room was pretty good. I was able to talk to the coaches and they were super nice and have the same goal. All the teammates made me feel like part of the family and it was really fun.”
Bonny has had a lot of support through the years, but his grandparents are the ones who stand out the most.
“My grandparents have been my biggest support,” Bonny explained. “They always want what is best for me and have shown me the most support over the years.”
“The support of his grandparents and family has been outstanding,” explained Sandy Brown, Bonny’s mother. “His grandmother is his biggest fan, she saw his potential and kept pushing him. Both of his grandparents worked at Avon Park High School.
“I can’t express how proud I am,” Brown said. “My heart is exploding with pure enthusiasm for him, for what is ahead and what he has done to make it this far. He is just a great boy, he really is. He is an outstanding student, he is kind, he is a good athlete and I’m just really proud of him. This scholarship is a major weight lifted, it is a relief that he will be able to go away to a school that is 22 hours away with room, board, meal plan and everything he needs. This scholarship is more than a blessing.”
Avon Park High School Football Coach Lee Albritton is always proud when one of his players moves on to the next level. He knows Bonny will do great things at Graceland.
“He has been around the program all four years and I’ve watched him grow,” Albritton said. “As a football player, as an offensive lineman and as a leader, it just makes me extremely proud that he was able to achieve this.”
Albritton said that he has the ability to lead others. He was a captain on the APHS football team this past year.
“He wasn’t so much a vocal leader, but led by example,” Albritton said. “He was here for every weight room over the summer, never missed a practice even if he was injured or banged up. He would battle through everything and he was the emotional leader on the offensive line.”
Brown and Albritton know that Bonny has what it takes to be successful at Graceland University.
“He will have to focus on school as well, not just sports,” Brown explained. “He will have to keep up with his grades because he won’t have anyone there checking up on him. It will be a major adjustment for him because that was something his grandmother was really good about.”
Coach Albritton said Bonny would have to take it up a notch. “He worked hard in the weight room but it is a whole different level being an offensive lineman. Those guys are going to be every bit, if not bigger, than him so he is going to have to work hard in the weight room to increase his strength. He will have to learn the differences in offenses because we were pretty generic as an offense so he will have to learn different terminology and things like that. It will be a big learning curve going in.”
Albritton will have big shoes to fill on the offensive line next season.
“He was a two-year starter and leader for us,” Albritton said. “Bonny was special on the offensive line for us, so it will be hard to replace him for sure.”
When it comes to leaving home, Bonny and his mother have mixed feelings.
Bonny said “I feel good about leaving home, but I know it hasn’t hit me yet that I’m really leaving. I know there will be challenges but I will work through them and I know I will be fine.”
“If he is ready, then I will be ready but I will probably never be ready for him to leave,” Brown said.
Right now, Bonny is hard at work preparing not only physically but mentally as well.
“I’ve been working out and mentally preparing myself,” Bonny explained. “It is a big jump to make, so I have to make sure that I am focused enough to do what I need to do.”
“I would like to thank my parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, all my friends and coaches,” Bonny added. “They have all supported me and pushed me to where I am today.”