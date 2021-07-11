AVON PARK — The summer is heating up and so is the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour. It was a beautiful day at Pinecrest as the sun posed an additional challenge on the links. It was a scorcher as 45 competitors hit the links for event No. 5 of the summer.
In the boys 16 to 18 age division, Brayden Smith placed first when he came in with 70 strokes. Jay Walkup claimed second with 79 while there was a tie for third when Robby Hill and Lane Revell each finished with 83. James Swaford had 105 and Kellen Westberry came in with 106.
“This tournament is a great way to spend the summer,” said James Swaford. “I have a lot of stuff going on this summer but this keeps me busy. Gives all the kids something to do instead of just sitting inside. This keeps me ready for high school. The enjoyment of the game keeps me coming back each year. I don’t take golf too seriously and I think these tournaments are meant to have fun and to learn the game.”
Taylor Derr was back on top of the leader board this week in the girls 14 to 15 group. Derr had a large 11-stroke victory with a score of 85. Placing second was was Rebecca Kesling with 96 and rounding out the top three was Aly Smyth with 97. Melanie Suarez had 105; Rylie Brooker, 106; Kearsta Danser, 106; and Lexi Luevano, 113.
Benjamin Trevino claimed first place in the boys 14 to 15 squad. Trevino finished with 84 and placing second was Matthew Suarez with 91, while Daylon White claimed third place with 95. Zack Carlton had 98; JR Redding, 111; Bailey Westberry, 116; and Christian Shaffer, 123.
It was a tight race in the boys 11 to 13 division with just one stroke separating the top two competitors. Devin Wortinger narrowly claimed the top spot with 41 and not far behind was Dillon Parnell with 42 placing him in second. Caleb Glisson and Grayson Davis tied for third placed third with 49. Lincoln Kampman finished with74.
The girls 11 to 13 group came down to a playoff between Hannah Castillo and Jenesi Trevino with both ladies finishing with 47. Castillo came out on top after two playoff holes. Olivia Kesling came in third with 53.
Jordan Castillo had a 10-stroke advantage in the boys and girls 9 to 10 division and finished in first place with 40. Zoe Hout claimed second with 50 and Owen Smith was not far behind in third with 51. Grant Zwayer had 57; JD Scheipsmeier, 59; Isabella Morris, 64; and Nathan Boyd, 67.
It was a nail-biter in the girls and boys 6 to 8 group with one stroke separating the top two finishers. Kayden Albritton finished in first place with 33 strokes and in a very close second was Trey Acevedo with 34. Garrett Parnell rounded out the top three with 39. Nixon Bone came in with 40; Tess Johnson, 42; Austin Sims, 44; Brooke Wortinger, 46; Winston Zwayer, 47; Jazzlyn Brown, 52; and Nivea Bone, 53.
“Pinecrest is nice, being on the lake, the greens are challenging, it’s very hilly and it’s a long course,” explained Swaford. “My favorite part of the tour has been meeting kids my age. I’ve met Jay Walkup and Trent Bray. Robby (Hill) and I have played together before but I love meeting new people and playing golf. All of this wouldn’t be possible without Andy Kesling and all the volunteers that make it run. They make sure we all have water, pencils and always coming by to check on us to make sure we are okay.”
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour will be at Golf Hammock Golf Club this Thursday starting at 8 a.m. It is not too late to join the Tour. If interested please contact Andy Kesling at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com