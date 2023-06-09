Main Photo

Skinny fish.

 COURTESY PHOTO

I just happened to see a post on Facebook the other day by Corky Neff, a well-known bass fishing guide on Lake Istokpoga. There was a picture of a very skinny bass, and a story that followed.

Like many bass fishermen, occasionally I catch a bass that is extremely skinny. I mean to the point that they appear emaciated. Typically, they are all head and nobody. The stomach area is usually caved in and it’s quite apparent that the fish has not been eating.

Recommended for you