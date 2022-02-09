SEBRING — The Annual Spiegel Memorial Tournament was not quite the same this year. Usually the beloved event welcomes 20 to 30 teams from around the state but when COVID hit last year the tournament to a big hit. This year there were only four teams that participated; Sebring Blue Streaks, Avon Park Red Devils, Lake Placid Green Dragons and Bartow Yellow Jackets.
A few wrestlers were unable to participate due to COVID protocols and unfortunately the teams were depleted.
“Last year we had to cancel because of quarantine so teams had to scramble to find other places,” explained Sebring Coach Josh Miller. “This year we weren’t sure if we would have a similar situation so we kept it small with just local teams. I’m just glad the kids could get some matches in, in front of the home crowd. Hopefully in the coming years the Spiegel will buildup to what it used to be.”
Miller was pleased with his team’s performance.
“I thought our guys did well and we only have one more match before districts so I think they are turning the corner pretty well,” Miller added. “There are a few things we need to work on. Not making the big mistakes because in the post-season that is the big thing, making it to the next match. It doesn’t matter how you win, you just gotta make it to that next match. Working on things to not get caught out of position.”
Avon Park had a few guys out due to COVID but were excited to compete.
“Even with the guys we have out sick it isn’t about quantity, it’s about quality,” said Avon Park Coach James Bland. “As we are getting closer to the end of the year you can see guys getting better, improving on what we have been working on and getting to where we need to be for the post-season.”
Bland was happy with Zach Wells’ performance at the Spiegel Tournament.
“Zach Wells did a great job, we bumped him up so he could get in a few extra matches and he came in to wrestle what seems like his arch nemesis Bransford (Stone) from Sebring and he pulled out a win, so that is a plus side for Zach and I’m glad to see that.”
The Red Devils are hard at work getting ready for districts.
“We are definitely trying to get our mind right for districts,” explained Bland. “We have been watching film and polishing up our tools, as my former coach would say. We have the Duels State Champions in our district so we are trying to get our minds right for that. It is a little intimidating but when we step on that mat we have to figure it out right then and there.”
Unfortunately the Lake Placid Green Dragons were the most depleted team with only two competitors.
“We only had two wrestlers and it is hard to come to a duel tournament with just two wrestlers,” said Lake Placid Coach Zachary Williamson. “This year we are trying to grow and next year we are going to hit it hard and try to grow even more.”
Coach Williamson said the Spiegel is a great way to get ready for districts.
“This tournament is good competition with good wrestlers who are all aggressive,” added Williamson. “Our goal is to get ready and excited for districts. Every day it’s practice, practice, practice with the simple, basic stuff. We are not teaching them crazy moves or 15 moves a day, we are sticking to the simple stuff.”
It wasn’t the usual Spiegel Tournament that we are used to but the teams were happy to be able to compete.
“The other teams were just glad to have a tournament to come to,” said Miller. “I know Bartow hasn’t had a tournament to go to in a while. We were supposed to have more teams but one canceled and I think everyone is glad to be here.”