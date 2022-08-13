SEBRING — A fun camp closed out Sebring Middle School’s summer as the school year is now here. The Blue Streaks went through summer workouts and spent some time to get better and have fun too.

Head Coach Cliff Howell said he has over 70 players with around 40 to 50 of them coming out during voluntary workouts. Howell viewed his surplus of players as a good problem to have. It means he’ll have a pretty big roster but he’ll also have to make some tough decisions after tryouts.

