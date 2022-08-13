SEBRING — A fun camp closed out Sebring Middle School’s summer as the school year is now here. The Blue Streaks went through summer workouts and spent some time to get better and have fun too.
Head Coach Cliff Howell said he has over 70 players with around 40 to 50 of them coming out during voluntary workouts. Howell viewed his surplus of players as a good problem to have. It means he’ll have a pretty big roster but he’ll also have to make some tough decisions after tryouts.
And the most difficult part is knowing he’ll have to cut some players who haven’t exactly done anything wrong, it’s just logistically impossible for a middle school team to carry so many players.
He said the other schools are very well dealing with the same issue as sixth-grade students are allowed to play ball now. However, Howell is literally asking for difficult choices.
‘I want it to be tough because I told them ‘Don’t make it easy on a coach by missing all the time and not coming to the volunteer workouts,’” Howell said.
Howell made sure to emphasize they’ll find a way to keep those who don’t make the team motivated to work on their craft and come back next year. And the way football seasons go they could even find their way on the team.
Those who came out during the summer and their big camp at the end of July dealt with some grueling temperatures. Most of June and July saw temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s with almost every day in July being over 90 degrees.
Howell said they made sure to give the players plenty of water breaks and make sure they were hydrated. The coaches emphasized those who attend to start hydrating a day or two before the team works. Howell joked parents might be getting sick of him due to his use of reminder text messages.
And they definitely needed to be hydrated for their day with the local Marine recruiters. A whole new set of Marines came out to help out with the Blue Streaks. This year they welcomed in Sergeant Tagle and her group of Marines.
The coaches sat back and cheered on as the players engaged in several team-building exercises for the 1.5 hours.
“It has everything to do with football because it’s all about team and when you do things together as a team, you’re going to play together as a team and you’re going to lose and win and all that together as a team,” Howell said.
The Blue Streaks took some time to have fun as well. They had flag football games and even held some competitions like “Race to the Quarterback.” Two linemen start off in a stance, run up to a cone, double back and race to see who can tackle a dummy first. The winner would get to go over and grab their celebratory chicken wing.
“They’d run over there and they’d get their chicken and then rip the meat off the bone and throw the bone up in the air and everybody would hoot and holler,” Howell explained.
Now tryouts are underway and the roster will be trimmed down to well below 70 as the Blue Streaks look to continue their winning ways and vie for another undefeated season. However, Howell won’t lose sight of their main goal: developing these players and getting them ready for high school.