SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell struck out 12 over six dominant innings against his former team to lead the San Diego Padres past the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 on Saturday.

“A little bit of a hybrid curve. He threw some sliders today, another good day for his changeup — it was a little bit of a different mix,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “The fastball command really sets everything else up.”

