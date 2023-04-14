SEBRING – The Ladies Golf Association (LGA) of Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club recently held their club championship tournament. The tournament was hosted by Tish Long and Susan Vanltouten.
The 2023 Club Champion was Patty Schaefer, followed by first flight winners Roz Lindstrom, Kathi Coulter and Sandi McMeechen.
Second flight winners were Lois Baumbach, Joanne Gaver and Shirley McCormick.
A business meeting was held to install 2023-2024 board of directors; Louise Eakins, President; Joanne Butz, Vice President; Sandi McMeechen, Treasurer; and Karen Ellison, Secretary.
Becky Butler is the outgoing president, and has held the position for several terms, her leadership was greatly appreciated by all members.
The LGA of Sun ‘N Lake welcomes all women interested in playing nine holes of golf on Wednesday mornings. If interested contact Pam Tom at 874-265-6189. Neither membership of Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club or residency in Sun ‘N Lake is required to participate with the LGA.