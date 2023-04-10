Lightning Senators Hockey

Ottawa Senators center Mark Kastelic (47) celebrates after a goal as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) skates away during third-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 8.

 JUSTIN TANG/THE CANADIAN PRESS via AP

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Egor Sokolov scored his first NHL goal and the Ottawa Senators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-4 on Saturday night.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it still,” Sokolov said. “It doesn’t feel real for me.”

