Miami Marlins’ Jake Burger, left, is tagged out at home by San Diego Padres catcher Gary Sanchez, trying to score from second base off a single by Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the third inning.

 GREGORY BULL/AP PHOTO

SAN DIEGO — Jesús Luzardo threw a two-hit shutout over six innings and Jorge Soler hit his 33rd homer of the season to lead the Florida Marlins to a 3-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night in a matchup of National League wild-card hopefuls.

“We needed this, he needed it as well,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said of the win for his team and Luzardo. “Gosh, his fastball was electric tonight with his slider. He didn’t walk guys, on the attack against a good lineup who hits lefties.”

