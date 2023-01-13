SEBRING – Riding high from their second place finish in the 1A District 11 Duals last Saturday that propelled to be the first Highlands County team to make Regionals, the Avon Park Red Devils Wrestling team swept past the Lake Placid Green Dragons and Sebring Blue Streaks in a three team dual meet last Tuesday.
Lake Placid lost to both Avon Park and Sebring, mainly due to having only three wrestlers in which two split their two matches.
The main dual came between Sebring and Avon Park with the following results:
120 – Avon Park’s Michael Bonanno wins by second round pin.
126 – Avon Park’s Kurtavious Terrell wins by first round pin.
132 – Avon Park’s Bruce Kahle wins by first round pin.
138 – Sebring’s Bransford Stone wins 10-5 decision.
145 – Avon Park’s John Jones wins by third round pin.
152 – Avon Park’s Carlos Fuentes wins by third round pin.
160 – Avon Park’s Alex Roman wins by second round pin.
170 – Avon Park’s Jerdarian Hilton wins by 12-8 decision.
182 – Sebring’s Nathaniel Siver wins by third round pin.
195 – Avon Park’s Carmine Santiago wins by second round pin.
220 – Sebring’s Ari Miguel Montalvo wins by 10-5 decision.
Final score: Avon Park 45 Sebring 24.
At Districts last Saturday, Avon Park beat Tenoroc 45-30 and Mulbery 46-36 before falling short in the finals to McKeel 46-27.
Kurtavious Terrell and Zach Wells won all three of their matches by pinfall.
Alex Roman also had three wins, two by pinfall and a 4-3 decision. Michael Bonanno won both of his matches by pinfall and McKyle Roberts had two wins by pin. Kolby Alsenady and Carmine Santiago each had two wins with Alsenady winning by pin and 17-5 decision and Santiago won by pin and 11-9 decision.
Jerdarion Hilton and Will Phillips had a win apiece, each by pinfall to help the Red Devils reach Regionals.
Despite the loss, the Red Devils earned a trip to the Regional Duals yesterday.
“We have a nice little group of guys,” said Avon Park Head Coach James Bland “we were able to beat Mulberry and Tenoroc, both having a full group of guys. It’s hard to compete when you are missing some weight classes, but we are out here beating teams, it means a lot.”
“It makes me feel good we are heading in the right direction.”