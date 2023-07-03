Phillies Song Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. 

 CHRIS CARLSON/AP PHOTO, FILE

BRADENTON (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song allowed an RBI single for Class A Clearwater at Bradenton on Saturday night in his second game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy.

The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training on Feb. 23 after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. The right-hander, who last pitched in a professional game on Aug. 29, 2019, for Class A Lowell, was shut down on March 11 due to lower back tightness.

