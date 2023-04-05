AVON PARK — A tone-setting win and a great response.
The South Florida State College Panthers baseball team (22-19, 10-8) won 8-3 Friday night to start off its second conference series against Pasco-Hernando State College. The Panthers then split a Saturday doubleheader for their second straight series win and eighth win in their last nine games.
South Florida overcame an early 3-0 deficit for their series-opening victory on Friday. Those came in the second inning against starter Logan Adams due to a pair of solo home runs plus a two-on-two-out single to right field.
Both Adams and Head Coach Rick Hitt said it was a case of the sophomore pitcher missing spots. Adams credited the Bobcats for being able to take advantage of some of his mistakes.
When Reid Lisle and Jakoby Stanley reached to start the bottom, it was important South Florida get at least one back. Hitt knew if they got Adams some run support, the righty could settle in and the Panthers would have a chance. After Ian Anderson bunted both runners over, Dawson Bryant scored Lisle from third on a groundout.
Adams said that lone score gave him a lot of confidence. He wanted to give his guys a chance to score more as quickly as possible. He sat the Bobcats down 1-2-3 in the third inning.
With a shutout inning from Adams, the Panthers put up a couple more in the third. Brylan West doubled on a ground ball down the left field line with one out. Nick Garagozzo brought him home on a single into center.
Pedro Moreno followed that up with a double that put Garagozzo on third base. Two pitches later South Florida’s third baseman was scoring on a wild pitch and the game was knotted up at 3-3.
The Panthers tried to get another run on a squeeze but a missed bunt from Lisle left Moreno caught in a rundown for the eventual second out. Lisle then went down on strikes to end the frame.
Adams used only nine pitches in the fourth to work around a leadoff single for his second straight scoreless inning since the second. And the Panthers took advantage of the opportunity he gave them.
Stanley drew a leadoff walk. Bryant was hit by a pitch with one out and Mike Cuello singled to load the bases. Following a Bobcat pitching change, No. 9 hitter Adrian Davis came back from down 1-2 in the count to walk and score Stanley from third.
That turned the lineup over, bringing West to the plate. A hit from the first baseman into left scored Bryant and Cuello. South Florida had a 6-3 lead and momentum. Later on, a two-out Moreno single loaded the bases again. Lisle made it back-to-back hits which scored Davis from third. The Panthers left the fourth leading 7-3.
They would’ve been just as good with a 7-6 lead as Adams and reliever Brandon White shut down the Pasco-Hernando lineup.
Over the next three innings, Adams faced just two batters over the minimum while keeping the Bobcats off the scoreboard. When faced with two on and one out in the sixth, a 6-4-3 double play helped him escape the inning unscathed. Adams shouted out his defense for the assist.
Hitt said after that second inning Adams was able to find his offspeed and manage the game.
“That’s what he does,” Hitt said. “He’s a battler, always has been.”
Adams got the win and finished with three runs and six hits allowed with four strikeouts and three walks on 109 pitches thrown.
White relieved Adams in the eighth and was quite good. He struck out two batters, hit one and allowed one hit over the final two innings. Meanwhile, the Panthers scored a final run in the eighth on a squeeze play to take a game-tying grand slam out of the equation for Pasco-Hernando.
After hitting the batter with one out in the ninth, White came back to punch out two hitters to secure the win.
Hitt was complimentary of the energy his team brought to the ballpark. He brought up how several of the upperclassmen showed great leadership on Friday. He said some of his players are understanding that sometimes to be a leader it can require being unpopular.
Adams said the sophomores just need to keep stepping up. It’s their responsibility to help out the freshmen.
It was certainly a good win on Friday. But Hitt knew the challenge that awaited on Saturday. Pasco-Hernando plays well at home and would put some of its best guys on the mound to face the Panthers. But the win Friday set them up for success.
“Should be some bounce in your step, some really determined thinking and then getting them to reach down and grab a little more,” Hitt said.
Saturday
The Bobcats flipped the script in the opening game of the teams’ Saturday doubleheader in New Port Richey. Pasco-Hernando took the win 8-2 in seven innings. South Florida posted eight hits but only managed two runs.
The Panthers starter Logan Wynne had a difficult outing with six runs allowed (five earned) and five batters walked in 2.2 innings.
But South Florida rebounded in the second game. Moreno had both an RBI single and the go-ahead RBI double in a 3-for-4 performance. Meanwhile West blasted a home run in the seventh for his 13th straight game with a hit.
Brandon Chorzelewski (3-4) earned the win and posted a quality start, allowing two runs in six innings of work while striking out five, walking three and hitting one. TJ Wayne relieved him in the seventh and picked up his second save of the season with three no-hit innings.
Without a midweek game, the Panthers’ next home games will come in a Saturday doubleheader against Lake Sumter State College. South Florida will look for revenge as it dropped two out of three against the Lake Hawks in early March.