AVON PARK — It wasn’t the prettiest of games but the South Florida State College Panthers will take them any way they can.
For the fourth time this season South Florida (12-15) came away with a victory against the Webber International University’s developmental baseball team. The 11-3 win made the Panthers 2-0 on the week after they outlasted Lincoln Land Community College 10-8 on Monday.
South Florida scored 10 runs on 12 hits against the Loggers with Nick Garagozzo leading the way going 5-for-5 at the plate. A bevy of Webber mistakes helped the Panthers get runs on the board Wednesday.
Right-hander Ozzie Mora started in what was essentially a second consecutive bullpen day for the Panthers. He struck out former Blue Streak Trey Rowe to work around a two-out single by another Sebring product in Trey Bender.
However the Warriors would draw first blood in the second. After a leadoff single, Mora walked the next two batters on nine pitches to load the bases. He came back to strike out the next batter looking. Mora also sat the next batter down on strikes but not before a passed ball at 1-1 scored a runner from third.
A nice play from Dawson Bryant at third base on a grounder forced by Mora kept the game at 1-0. But the Panthers couldn’t respond as they stranded Ian Anderson on third in the bottom of the inning.
Mora got a groundout from another former Blue Streak in Joey Warner to start the third. Bender grabbed a one-out single then moved up to second on a passed ball. Rowe made it back-to-back hits to give Webber runners on the corners.
Mora got the second out with a swinging strikeout on three pitches but hit the next guy to load the bases for the second straight inning. A wild pitch scored Bender and moved everyone up 90 feet with Webber up now 2-0.
The Panther righty would once again keep the Warriors to just one run with a flyout to end his third frame of work. South Florida squandered another opportunity when Pedro Moreno popped out and Reid Lisle flew out to leave a pair of runners on second and third.
South Florida wouldn’t break through until the bottom of the fifth. A pair of one-out walks set the table for Moreno. He ripped a hooking line drive double into the left field corner to score West from second.
An error at third base by Warner on a Lisle grounder scored Garagozzo and tied the game 2-2. Anderson then walked to load the bases. Bryant and Jace Jones also worked free passes that brought in Moreno and Lisle for a 4-2 advantage. And a second error of the inning by the Warrior third baseman – this time on a Marlon Bowen bunt – scored pinch runner Mike Cuello.
A fielder’s choice and a groundout ended the inning but not before the Panthers nabbed a 5-2 lead. Nathan Nogueras was back on the bump in the sixth after a scoreless fourth and fifth.
Unfortunately it would be in the inning the Warriors got a run off him. After a one-out single, Warner hit a deep fly that chased Lisle to the corner. The sprinting left fielder got under the ball at the last second but it hit off his glove. Webber waved the lead runner around third. Lisle got a good throw in to the cut-off man in Moreno who fired home.
However the throw wasn’t completely on-target and new catcher Jake Turnbull had the ball knocked out of his glove when reaching to apply the tag. That allowed the runner to score for a 5-3 ballgame.
But for the third time that game, Panther pitching stepped up to limit the damage to just one run.
South Florida scored again in the sixth. Moreno got it going with a towering one-out triple to center field. Webber’s fifth error of the night came on a Lisle line drive that allowed Moreno to score for a 6-3 lead.
After back-to-back singles from Cuello and Bryant, Lisle was plated on a wild pitch. A missed sign on during Jake Turnbull’s at-bat resulted in Cuello being caught out at the plate and a Bowen fly out ended the inning with South Florida up 7-3.
James Turnbull took over and tossed a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts for his third straight scoreless appearance. And Baker Tygart stranded a runner on second for a blank eighth in his first outing since Feb. 24. South Florida then took advantage of an implosion by Webber pitching to blow the game open in the eighth.
Lisle, Cuello and Bryant were all hit by pitches to load the bases following a Moreno bunt out. A walk by Jakoby Stanley pushed a run across. After a Bowen pop out, Adrian Davis, West and Garagozzo earned three consecutive walks. The Panthers had batted around to Moreno who made the final out of the inning with a fly out to center field.
Brandon White took the mound in the ninth. The freshman wasted no time sitting the Warriors down in order on nine pitches, including two strikeouts, to shut the door for his second perfect relief appearance of the week.
Next up South Florida will travel to take on Sun-Lakes Conference opponent Palm Beach State College (10-8, 3-3) that coincidentally also goes by the Panthers. It will need to be road warriors if it wants to stay in the race for the Sun-Lakes title. The all-feline matchup starts what will be three consecutive conference series and nine of South Florida’s next 10 games on the road.