AVON PARK — The Panther suffered a frustrating season finish.
South Florida State College baseball’s season came to an end Saturday afternoon with a 13-2 loss to Indian River State College (30-16, 10-11). It was a rough 24 hours for the Panthers. They were eliminated from the state tournament by an Indian River win over Miami Dade Friday afternoon then they lost to Eastern Florida State College 10-7 that night.
South Florida finishes with a 30-24 record and in the cellar at 7-14 in the Southern Conference. The Panthers accrued their highest win total since 2018. But their fewest conference wins since 2015’s six-win season spoiled what started as a promising year.
Lack of quality starts on the mound proved this club’s main weakness. With one of the top offenses in the state statistically, the Panthers couldn’t muster enough quality pitching efforts to pull out victories and often found themselves playing from behind.
That was evident again in the season finale against the Pioneers.
Bryson Shaffer started for South Florida. After both teams traded scoreless innings in the first and second, things unraveled for the Panther lefty.
The first six at-bats went like this for Shaffer: single, error, single, RBI single, wild pitch to score a run then walk and two-RBI single. His first out of the third came on a strikeout with runners on first and second.
He fell behind 2-0 on the next batter. After a passed ball moved both runners up a bag, coach Rick Hitt pulled Shaffer. Alex Burden got South Florida out of the inning but not before Indian River put up two more runs for a 6-0 lead.
Shaffer took the loss as he finished with six runs allowed (three earned) on four hits and a walk with one strikeout on 52 pitches in 2.1 innings of work.
Hitt hoped his team could work the game into a pitcher’s duel for the last contest of the season but unfortunately it didn’t happen. Shaffer wasn’t sharp and nobody in relief could stop the bleeding.
“We were really looking for one of those, end of the year, kind of really close baseball games where we had to make a play (and) do some things like that to get a victory,” Hitt said. “But the six-run third kind of set the tone for that (game).”
Burden had problems in the fourth. After a groundout, he walked a batter then gave up an RBI triple to one of the state’s leading hitters in Christian Adams. A sacrifice fly one batter later made it an 8-0 game before Burden recorded the final out.
Meanwhile, the Panther offense went down in order as it managed just one hit through the first four innings. Hitt felt the lineup did well to compete but mentioned how Indian River starter Jorge DeCardenas had success against the Panthers this season.
The freshman righty tallied 16 strikeouts, allowed just two earned runs and 10 hits over 14 innings pitched with a pair of wins against South Florida prior to Saturday.
South Florida showed life in the bottom of the fifth. Andrew Cox mashed a one-out double to center field then Jadiel Martinez singled to the opposite field and took second on an error. Brady Markham scored Cox on a sacrifice fly to left.
Panther’s Deven Tedders roped a triple to the deepest part of center field to make it an 8-2 game with the top of the lineup back around. Unfortunately, leadoff man Reid Lisle flew out to end the frame.
The Pioneers put the game away in the seventh. A leadoff double plus back-to-back singles chased Burden in favor of the starter from Friday night in Logan Adams.
The right-hander forced two run-preventing ground outs. But a first-pitch single brought home two runs. Adams walked the next two batters and Hitt replaced him with Logan Wynne.
Wynne found himself up 1-2 with the bases juiced but his next pitch was singled into center field and scored two more runs. That gave the Pioneers the lead they needed to end this game two innings early.
Down 13-2, the Panthers went down quietly to end the game. The lone bright spot was a pinch-hit single up the middle for departing sophomore catcher Javier Davila.
The loss put a damper on what was the final game for 14 Panther sophomores. Deven Tedders, Nico Saladino, Brady Markham, Tate Hansen, Jadiel Martinez, Hunter Wilder, Brett Birchler, Blayne Huter, Myles Caba, Andrew Cox, Nick Pazos, Bryce Bitting, Javier Davila and Ryan Jacobs were all honored before the game.
A handful of them are already set to play baseball for higher level programs next season.
“This is an incredibly, incredibly enjoyable group to be around,” Hitt said. “They are fantastic young men, they work extremely hard, they do things very well, they do well in school, they make very good decisions, they like each other and they have very good chemistry. They battle for each other. And you really love all those qualities about them.”
He mentioned how much they took to peer leadership. Some weren’t afraid to hold themselves and one another accountable while others proved themselves leaders by example on and off the field.
Now, as they leave, the Panthers need a new crop of sophomores to step up as South Florida looks to regroup, retool and get ready for the fall before kicking off the 2023 season.