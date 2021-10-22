JACKSONVILLE — The Lady Panther cross country team traveled to Jacksonville Friday night, October 15, 2021, to compete in the Blue Wave Invitational hosted by Florida State College- Jacksonville. The course was double loop around campus under trees and open fields. The Panthers competed against Florida Gateway College, Florida State College- Jacksonville, Edward Waters, and Thomas University.
Francesca Chillemi was the team leader placing third in a field of 34. Katie Brandeberry ran her best race yet this season placing fourth. In addition, Andrea Raya, Paxton Brooks, and Megan O’Sullivan with places of 11th, 13th, and 15th rounded out a second place team finish for the Panthers.
Coach Christi Bobo stated, “While the times were not as great as we had planned, the ladies made a strong showing against their competition. Sometimes our greatest gains are made when things do not go as planned. In those moments we get the privilege to decide what we do next, how hard we decide to push. We will get a bit of recovery and be back at it on Monday.”