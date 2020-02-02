AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panthers Softball team opened up the season at home on Friday with a pair of wins against Palm Beach State College Panthers. Winning the opener 5-3 and squeezing out the nightcap 10-9.
In the first game, the Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second after Alexandra Garcia hit a one out single followed by walks to Allison Wagle and Baileaigh Ehrlich to load the bases.
Singles by Haley Day and Alexandra Dilts each drove in a run to make to score 2-0.
South Florida added a run in the bottom of the third on a single into right field by Wagle, who scored a few moments later on a deep double to the right centerfield fence by Ehrlich to put the Panthers up 3-0 over Palm Beach.
Palm Beach scored with Rileigh Manning scoring off a single by Kiersten Adams to cut South Florida’s lead to two at 3-1.
South Florida made a pitching change to start the top of the sixth, as well as some of the sprinklers unexpectedly going off causing a short delay. When play resumed, Palm Beach started the inning with a double by Gabby Renner and single by Shelby Williams that made the score 3-2. Williams also scored on a single to tie the game at 3.
South Florida answered in the bottom of the sixth as Wagle hit a double to center field that hit off the fence and later scored on a two out hit by Dilts to put the Panthers back on top 4-3. Dilts later scored on an error to make the score 5-3.
Corrin Flajole, who had a rough inning in the sixth in relief of Baylee Haggard, closed the game out in the seventh in order to secure the game one win for South Florida.
In game two, South Florida nearly lost a seven run lead before holding off Palm Beach for a 10-9 win.
South Florida took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning as Jane’a Mobley belted a two run homer over the left field fence.
Palm Beach answered with three in the top of the second with a pair of hits to take a 3-2 lead over the Panthers.
South Florida roared back in the bottom of the second with five hits to include doubles by Garcia, Wagler and Flajole that produced four runs to give the Panthers a 6-3 lead.
After scoring a run in the fourth with Payton Pilon driving in Keily Ulatowski, the Panthers added three more runs in the fifth.
Base hits by Haley Day and Pilon each produced a run and an error brought another across the plate to give the Panthers a 10-3 lead.
Palm Beach scored four in the top of the sixth and two more in the top of the seventh to cut South Florida’s lead to one at 10-9 before South Florida was able to shut down Palm Beach to earn the win and the sweep.
The Panther will be playing in the Juco Tournament and on the road against Seminole State College and Palm Beach before returning home to play Lake Sumpter State College on February 14.