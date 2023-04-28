AVON PARK — Two performances on different ends of the spectrum.
South Florida State College softball finished up its home schedule with a split doubleheader against Florida State College at Jacksonville on Tuesday. Their 11-6 win and 9-1 loss kept the Panthers from achieving double-digit conference wins but still clinched them the No. 2 seed for the upcoming state tournament.
The Panthers did plenty of good things in the first game with clutch hits and a gritty pitching performance. But it was frustrating for Head Coach Carlos Falla to see how the team performed in Game 2. It’s something they’ll need to avoid come tournament time on May 4.
Panthers 11, Blue Wave 6
South Florida trailed from the start when a leadoff single followed by a double off starter Makayla Oster gave Florida State College a 1-0 lead. But she limited the damage to just one run by getting three straight outs.
After a scoreless bottom of the inning from the Panthers and a fruitless second from both teams, the Blue Wave struck again. An error on a single with a runner on second created a 2-0 deficit. Once again, Oster hunkered down to get a strikeout and Samalys Guzman made a diving play on a pop-up to end the threat.
South Florida got going in the fourth with a leadoff single from Taylor McFann. One-out walks from Lexie Witz and Paige Pilon loaded the bases as the lineup turned over. Falla opted for a pinch hitter in Madison Hodge.
The sophomore made good contact on the first pitch she saw. She hit a sacrifice fly to center field that plated McFann. Oster then came up.
South Florida’s scorching-hot-hitting freshman smashed a 2-2 pitch dead to center field. If it wasn’t for the batter’s eye sitting on top of the outfield fence, it would’ve been her first career home run.
Oster settled for the two-RBI double to give her squad a 3-2 lead. Her third double in as many games after having just two all season to that point. She finished 3-for-5 with four runs batted in and earned the win pitching 6.1 innings.
Falla praised Oster for her ability the last few games to put the ball in play and stay within her capabilities. She battles at the plate and has been a big source of offense lately.
“She’s got heart,” Falla said. “I’ll give her that. She’s got a lot of heart.”
Once Kristin Steller walked, Guzman reached on an error and the bases were loaded again. However, the elements began to interfere and the game entered a lightning delay that eventually became a rain delay.
After an hourlong delay from the lightning and downpour, McFann came back to the plate.
In her mind the odds were a little stacked against her coming in almost completely cold and with a new pitcher in the circle. But she gained some comfort after working a 2-1 count.
The next pitch she launched a no-doubter way over the left field wall for a grand slam and an 8-2 Panther lead.
“It was big for us because at that point, it was a close game,” Falla said.
That roundtripper marked the Panthers’ ninth game with at least one home run in conference play. The balls have been jumping off the bat lately for South Florida and McFann credits how the hitters have been working to get the right pitch. She noted how later in the year, she made a more concerted effort to see more pitches in an at-bat.
“I definitely feel like we’ve used the counts and we’ve used the box better as a team,” she said about the power surge.
But the Blue Wave wouldn’t go away that easy. It responded with a three-run home run to make it an 8-5 ball game the next inning.
With the bases empty again, Oster was able to get out the fifth with just that against her. She went on to toss a scoreless inning in the sixth as well. A bases-loaded walk from Olivia O’Quin and two-RBI single from Oster in the bottom half pushed the lead back to six at 11-5.
Oster was lifted for Emylee Mountin in the seventh after the freshman dealt a pair of one-out walks. After an error on a single made it 11-6, the sophomore struck out the next two batters swinging to end the game.
Blue Wave 9, Panthers 1
Game 2 seemed like a flashback to how the Panthers played during those extended losing streaks in the early-to-middle part of the season. Too many defensive mistakes while struggling on offense.
By its count, South Florida committed a season-high seven errors. That was the most since having six against Miami Dade College on March 4. A startling regression.
“We have not made a lot of defensive mistakes (lately),” Falla said. “We made them all up (Tuesday).”.
However, this team’s been able to reset and bounce back from tough games during the conference schedule. And they’ll especially need to with a regular season finale that features two games against the NJCAA No. 3 Florida SouthWestern Buccaneers on Friday before the state tournament against Sun-Lakes opponents.
Even if they lose in Ft. Myers, Falla won’t worry about it too much as long as they play hard and play a clean pair of games.
“I’ve always believed that you need to play up,” Falla said. “So let’s play the best team in the country and see how we do and that’ll dictate how we play within our conference (tournament).”