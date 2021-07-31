BOSTON, Mass. – For the first time since Spartan’s acquisition of Tough Mudder, the brands will come together in a singular weekend to create the biggest celebration in the history of Obstacle Course Racing (OCR), each hosting its unique event style simultaneously at a single venue on December 11-12, 2021, at Skipper Ranch in the Sebring/Lake Placid area. The duel-brand experience brings the Spartan community and Mudder Nation together to experience the best of both worlds, allowing participants to throw spears and receive Electroshock Therapy at the same place and time. The event is hosted by Visit Sebring.
“Even though it’s now in the Spartan brand portfolio, the rivalry between Tough Mudder and Spartan lives on,” said Spartan Founder and CEO Joe De Sena. “That said, we’re united by the mission of transforming lives and challenging people, and we’re looking forward to bringing the two unique brands to our collective passionate communities for an epic, tough weekend of OCR.”
The weekend features all three events of Spartan’s coveted TRIFECTA, including the 5K, 20-obstacle Sprint, 10K, 25-obstacle Super and half-marathon, 30-obstacle Beast, along with a Spartan Kids event. Tough Mudder will host its 10-mile, 25-obstacle Classic event, along with its 5K with 13 obstacles — and the brand will preview the new Tough Mudder 10-km distance featuring 20 signature obstacles, which officially launches in the 2022 event season. The events take place separately, allowing attendees to participate in multiple formats from each brand throughout the weekend.
“Earlier this month, I joined Joe [De Sena] as he participated in his first Tough Mudder event, and it was truly a sign that it’s time our communities join as one,” said Tough Mudder CEO Kyle McLaughlin. “The rivalry will continue, and in many cases, I’m sure it will show during this weekend — but, we are two brands united by a common sport and goal, and we can’t wait to bring Spartans and Mudders together for the ultimate OCR experience in Sebring, FL.”
As a focal point of the weekend, the festival will feature separate zones for Spartan and Tough Mudder activations, allowing all attendees access to each. Each experiential zone will feature challenges designed to introduce attendees to each brand’s event style.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to bring two major racing brands to the Sebring area for the first time ever,” said Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring. “Thanks to our partners at Airstream Ventures, Spartan, and Tough Mudder, we will be welcoming thousands of participants in December and highlight our destination as one of the premier racing destinations in the world.”
Spartan acquired Tough Mudder in January, 2020, and after a lengthy delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the brand held its first U.S. event under the new ownership on April 24, 2021.
“Thanks to the team at Spartan for bringing these two great events together at a great racing destination like Sebring,” said Alan Verlander, CEO of Airstream Ventures — the sports tourism marketing firm for Visit Sebring. “We look forward to a great weekend that will introduce the entire destination to the competitors coming in from around the country.”
To learn more and register about the weekend’s events, visit Spartan.com and ToughMudder.com. For more information about the Sebring area, see their website at VisitSebring.com.
Spartan and Tough Mudder continue to monitor and adhere to local public health guidelines and developed COVID-19 protocols to provide a safe racing experience.
ABOUT TOUGH MUDDER
Founded in 2010 with the launch of the Tough Mudder obstacle course event series, Tough Mudder is a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand. With more than 6 million participants, the company hosts more than 130 challenges (Tough Mudder Kids, Tough Mudder 5K and Tough Mudder Classic) and endurance (Tougher Mudder, Toughest Mudder and World’s Toughest Mudder) events annually in 19 countries. The company’s content studio provides millions of engaged online brand enthusiasts with wellness, nutrition and inspiring content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. Tough Mudder’s brand of teamwork-based challenge events and digital fitness experiences are unique in the endurance and obstacle course industries, and over 500,000 new participants are welcomed to the global Tough Mudder community every year. For more information visit www.toughmudder.com.
ABOUT SPARTAN
Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. Spartan combines large scale global events with a vibrant digital content and community platform. With 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world’s leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.