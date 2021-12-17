LAKE PLACID — For the first time in their history, Spartan Race and Tough Mudder held a joint race event. This one deep in the cow pastures of Highlands County for the first time ever as well.
Out on the Skipper Ranch thousands of people flocked over the weekend to take on what both of these organizations had to offer. This was Spartan’s second-to-last event of the year while Tough Mudder finished out its yearlong season over the weekend.
For Spartan’s Central Florida Spartan Trifecta Weekend, participants had the opportunity to face the Sprint, Super and Beast. The Sprint was the shortest at five kilometers followed by the Super and Beast at 10 and 21 respectively. Completing all three is what’s called a “Trifecta.”
Meanwhile, the more teamwork-based Tough Mudder offered obstacle courses of five, 10 and 15 kilometers plus a kids event. All races for both organizations had an increasing number of obstacles too.
Both courses weaved, and sometimes meshed, throughout part of the ranch’s property. Cow droppings littered the rugged terrain covered in tall grass. Some of that grass flattened by the constant wave of traffic on the ranch.
Competitors rolled in and were released in groups every 15 minutes or so. That minimized any overcrowding at the site or on the course.
At one point, Tough Mudder and Spartan were competitors. Spartan started up in 2007 while Tough Mudder got going three years later. After almost a decade as competitors, the two merged in 2020 but never held an event in the same space until the weekend of Dec. 10 in Lake Placid.
An event hosted and brought to the area by the Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council. Casey Hartt, its lead marketing consultant, said this is continuation of an effort to increase opportunities for sports tourism in the area.
When the pandemic hit, people took fewer and fewer leisure trips. Thus, in order to generate more traffic to the town, Hartt and Co. looked at holding sports events that sort of made people come to town.
An event management company by the name of Airstream Ventures supplied the county with several events.
“They’ve been bringing us events all year whether it’s the Pro Watercross, the jet ski race, or Motosurf (or) different things like that,” Hartt said. “So, it’s really great because we’ve hired them as consultants, but they’re functioning as a sports commission. So, their job is to go find sporting events for us.”
And thanks to a grant from the Florida Sports Foundation, Hartt had the finances to bring Spartan Race and Tough Mudder to Highlands County. The next step was finding a place to put them. Whether due to land protections preventing the organizations from digging or landowners who just didn’t feel comfortable hosting the event, that part couldn’t materialize.
“That actually proved to be a lot more difficult than I initially thought,” said Hartt. “One: to have a piece of land that kind of fit a lot of their criteria and the things that they were looking for. But then secondly, to have a landowner that agreed to it. The fact that Dr. (Allen) Skipper agreed to it, and the whole Skipper family kind of embraced it. That wouldn’t have happened without them.”
Now, Hartt and the Tour Development Council will look to retain or even expand some of the events they held this year. For example, the potential of hosting Pro Watercross on two different sites; one in Avon Park and another in Sebring. It’s all a way to bring in more tourism for the county outside of the first three months of the year.
Although something like the Spartan Race and Tough Mudder aren’t exactly the 12 Hours of Sebring, Hartt still thinks they’ll have a big impact.
“I don’t foresee like 80,000 people (coming in), but I do hope that the economic impact ,with hotels filling up and restaurants filling up, I definitely think the community could see that kind of impact,” Hartt said.