LAKE PLACID- On Thursday night, the Lake Placid Green Dragons took on the Spartans from Discovery High School. The Lady Dragons never gave up, but Discovery pulled ahead to defeat Lake Placid, 37-13. This loss drops Lake Placid’s record to 0-3.
“I think my team is trying to learn the game,” said Coach Calvin Sanders. “We still have a long way to go but we are going to keep working on it. All the girls played a good game but Antranique Felton played well. She has done a great job when it comes to scoring in tonight’s game.”
Discovery jumped into the lead early and made a total of five points in the first period. Da’nayja Sturn and Maya Williams each sank a bucket for the Spartans. Nerline Metellus made a single free throw to give Discovery a 5-0 lead at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, the Green Dragons had layups from Antranique Felton and Cheney Brady. The Spartans’ Williams expanded their lead with three layups and a 3-pointer. Metallus added a shot to give the Spartans a commanding 16-4 lead going into halftime.
Lake Placid struggled in the third quarter and only added a single basket by Felton. Metellus helped the Spartans out by charging down the court for an easy layup. Discovery’s Sturn and Mtellus each made a bucket while Williams made a free throw to end the period with an overwhelming 23-6 lead.
The Green Dragons added a pair of jump shots by Felton and Cheney Brady. The Spartans went on a nine point run to defeat Lake Placid, 37-13.
“Our next game is tomorrow (Friday) so hopefully we will play a little bit better and cut down on the turnovers,” added Sanders. “We will try to get some more shots up. On the positive note, our girls did play good in the middle.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons will host their long time cross county rivals, the Avon Park Red Devils, on Monday with tip-off set for 7 p.m.