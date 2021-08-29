AVON PARK – One yard. The vast difference in offensive styles, the shifts in momentum and lead changes, the first game of the season for the Avon Park Red Devils against the Discovery Spartans in Avon Park came down to the Red Devils coming up one yard short at the goal line in a 34-28 loss to the Spartans.
“It hurt not having a kickoff classic,” said Avon Park Head Coach Lee Albritton. “But everything we wanted to try last week, we did tonight. We left some points out on the field and gave up too many points on big plays, penalties hurt us, turnovers and mistakes hurt us. If we want to win football games, we have to clean those things up.”
The Spartans started the game with a 74 yard drive in which they completed four of seven passes to include a 30 yard touchdown strike from Joben Krzeminski to Taben Krzeminski to put the Spartans up 7-0.
Avon Park answered on their first drive of the game with a 79 yard drive in which they ran the ball eight times and completing their only pass of the game, a strike from Nick Davis to Darian Kirkland for 30 yards to reach the Spartans two yard line. Davis scored two plays later on a one yard run to the right side to make the score 7-6 in the first quarter.
After exchanging punts to start the second quarter, the one by Avon Park traveling only four yards to give the Spartans the ball on the Red Devils 44, Avon Park seemingly made the first big defensive play of the game as Davis picked off a Spartan pass and returned in 80 yards for a touchdown.
A myriad of penalties not only brought the ball back, the most devastating one being a roughing the passer that gave the Spartans the ball back on the Red Devil 15. The Spartans scored three plays later to increase their lead to 14-6.
A turnover by Avon Park late in the half resulted in a 36 yard touchdown pass by the Spartans as time expired to give Discovery a 20-6 halftime lead.
Jamarion Davis came out to start as quarterback for the Red Devils in the second half as Avon Park responded with a ten play, all runs, 76 yard drive capped off by a two yard touchdown run by Nick Rowe to close the gap to six points at 20-14.
After forcing Discovery to punt, Avon Park used the rest of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to travel 53 yards on ten plays to take the lead on a two yard run by Jamall Charles to give the Red Devils their first lead of the game at 22-20.
Avon Park increased their lead to eight points with 6:38 left in the game on a three yard run by Nick Rowe as the Red Devils led 28-20.
The Spartans responded going 84 yards on four passes to tie the game at 28 with 4:45 left in the game.
Avon Park, who only committed one turnover all game to this point, committed their second as they fumbled the kickoff return which Discovery recovered at the eight yard line and converted it to points three plays later to take a 34-28 lead with 2:59 left on the clock.
Starting from their own 30 and later facing fourth and 11 from their 29, Mykale Garrett ran for 11 for the first by inches, Rowe followed with 38 yard run, Garrett for 14 more and Rowe for seven up the middle to put the Red Devils at the Spartans one with 25.3 seconds left in the game.
No timeouts left, a muffed snap lost five yards and a rushed play as time ran out had the Red Devils fall just short in their game in a 34-28 decision.
The Spartans totaled 321 yards, 300 passing, on 45 plays.
Avon Park total 333 on 45 plays, 303 rushing led by Rowe who carried 17 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Jamarion Davis added 63 yards on 8 carries and Charles gained 58 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown.
“I just told them they can let this game define their season one way or the other,” said Albritton. “They can hang their head and get beat like this every week because of mistakes or we learn and progress from this and hopefully the outcome will be better.”
The Red Devils are away next Friday to play the Jordan Christian Prep Seahawks.
Lake Region 20, Lake Placid 19
EAGLE LAKE — The Lake Placid Green Dragons were narrowly defeated by the Lake Region Thunder Friday night in Eagle Lake. The Thunder came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat Lake Placid 20-19. The Dragons were missing 13 of their key players but still fought to the end, playing multiple freshman who gave it their all.
“I am very encouraged,” stated Lake Placid Coach Carl White. “I know that doesn’t sound right but considering the circumstances with over 14 kids out who are key starters on defense and having to throw some true freshman out there to compete, I am very encouraged with this group. They fought their tails off and I know people will just look at the scoreboard and say that we lost and that’s okay. But those guys fought and they have some brothers sitting at home that have their back and we will be a good football team and I know that.”
The Thunder drew first blood Friday night scoring a touchdown early but missed the extra point to take a 6-0 lead. Lake Placid answered when Armani Allen scored to tie the game at 6.
Lake Region scored again and in the third quarter the Green Dragons pulled ahead with a touchdown by Allen giving Lake Placid a 13-12 lead. Allen had three carries and rushed for 15 yards.
In the fourth quarter the Green Dragons extended their lead when Keveun Mason ran the ball in for another Lake Placid touchdown expanding the Green Dragons lead to 19-12. Mason had 16 carries for the Green Dragons and rushed for 110 yards. With less than four minutes left in the game the Thunder came roaring back for a touchdown to tie the game. Lake Region went for the two-point conversion and defeated Lake Placid 20-19.
“I thought our defense did fantastic,” stated White. “We looked out there at one point in time and there were six freshmen playing. You look at that and everything that comes with it and you are kind of handcuffed in terms of what you can call because you have to keep it kind of basic with those guys. I think they did fantastic and they were hustling to the ball.”
Lake Placid’s quarterback Wyatt Hines completed four out of six passes for 77 yards and rushed for nine yards. Sixty-two of those receiving yards were to Casen Simmons. The Lake Placid Green Dragons will travel to Thomas County, Georgia to face the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets.
“We know what we have to do now,” White said. “We have to find a way to get these guys healthy. We have to get some kids back. Thomas County, Georgia was beat by their cross-town rivals and they will be looking to get a big win. We had 114 snaps last night and we had kids jumping in on all 114 and that isn’t good for anybody. We have to get some depth out there and alleviate the pressure. It is hard to win when you are playing 114 snaps. I think this trip to Georgia will be good for us.”