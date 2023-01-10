LAKELAND — Orange Bowl Lanes in Lakeland rolled out the red carpet on Saturday, Jan. 7, for approximately 100 Special STARS athletes from Highlands, Hardee and southern Polk counties.
The athletes enjoyed a “fun” day of bowling thanks to the Hummingbird Foundation who paid for the bowling, bus ride and food. Athletes were picked up by Annette Bus Lines in both counties and some drove independently. They bowled for two hours in the morning, enjoyed a pizza lunch and watched movies on the buses as they drove to and from the venue.
It has been three years, if not longer for some of them, since they have gone bowling. Highlands and Hardee counties do not have a bowling alley so the group had to travel to Lakeland for the closest facility.
Dasan Jordon, of Sebring, was one of those athletes who could not wait to bowl. “From 5 years old to 13 years old, he still loves to bowl,” his mom Danielle Braggs said.
“I had a ball, and only one went in the gutter,” said Special STARS athlete Ricky Tippins, of Sebring.
“It was a lot of fun and they would love to do it again,” said Kimberly Beach, mother of Cameron Beach who was one of the special athletes participating in the bowling trip. “This trip helped him to develop friendships and he gained exercise.” She also added that the exercise was good cause it wore him out and he was in bed by 7 p.m.
“Can we do it again?” asked Special STARS athlete Heather Papelow, of Sebring.
“Everyone was smiling more than ever today,” said Darby Copenhaver of Lake Wales who brought her son Michael Copenhaver to bowl. “You can tell they were happy to be back to bowling.”
Patty Dalton, a volunteer with the Avon Park Clusters, said, “Watching the joy of all the athletes today filled my heart with happiness.” Patty and her husband Gary, of Sebring, stay involved with activities at the Clusters since their daughter Molly lived there before she passed away. “We love our Cluster peeps.”
The athletes had a chance to win $1 for bowling a turkey (three strikes in a row) and James Beavers was the only winner out of the entire group. He even bowled a 200 game to be the highest bowler of the day.
Special STARS is a sports and recreational program for children and adults with disabilities.