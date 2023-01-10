LAKELAND — Orange Bowl Lanes in Lakeland rolled out the red carpet on Saturday, Jan. 7, for approximately 100 Special STARS athletes from Highlands, Hardee and southern Polk counties.

The athletes enjoyed a “fun” day of bowling thanks to the Hummingbird Foundation who paid for the bowling, bus ride and food. Athletes were picked up by Annette Bus Lines in both counties and some drove independently. They bowled for two hours in the morning, enjoyed a pizza lunch and watched movies on the buses as they drove to and from the venue.

