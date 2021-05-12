AVON PARK — Special STARS served up a round of tennis for its athletes this past Saturday, May 8, at South Florida State College’s tennis courts to get the athletes back out into competition after the year-long break due to COVID-19.
It was a beautiful morning on the courts with lots of fresh cool air and sunshine. More than 20 athletes signed up for the tournament with some competing in skill level competition while the more advanced athletes played a match.
James Beavers and Bonnie Beavers, both of Sebring, won first place in the tennis doubles match. They defeated Robert Collier and Nicole Lewis, both of Sebring, who won second. Others competing in doubles matches were Butch Riley and Michael Sweet, both of Sebring, who won third, and Jack Garnett and Brianna Davis, both of Sebring, who won fourth.
In skill-level competition there were two levels of players — advanced and beginners. Each player performed a variety of skills such as bouncing the ball with the racket, hitting the ball in the air on the racket, forehand and backhand volley, forehand and backhand ground strokes and the serve. In the beginners level, Andrew Moses won first; Astyn Welch, second; Anya Solis, third; Patricia Butterfield, fourth; Sarah Moore, fifth; and Robert Zurbriggen, sixth. In the advanced level, Kristy Dodaro took first place; Natalie Welch, second; Maria Rivera, third; Ilana Levy, fourth; Annie Horn, fifth; and Bobby Paradise, sixth.
Trophies were presented and sack lunches were handed out as everyone left the court.
Special STARS is a sports and recreational program for children and adults with disabilities.