AVON PARK — This was the first year for Special STARS to offer cycling to children during their Track & Field and Cycling competition on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Ridge Area Arc track in Avon Park.

There were two kids participating — Serenity Jordon, 6, and Alijah Ricart, 10. Jordon had her own 3-wheel bicycle, but Ricart did not have one so the Aktion Club of Highlands County purchased a new bicycle with training wheels for him so he could compete. The 10-year-old was so excited that he rode it all during the awards ceremony.

