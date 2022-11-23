AVON PARK — This was the first year for Special STARS to offer cycling to children during their Track & Field and Cycling competition on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Ridge Area Arc track in Avon Park.
There were two kids participating — Serenity Jordon, 6, and Alijah Ricart, 10. Jordon had her own 3-wheel bicycle, but Ricart did not have one so the Aktion Club of Highlands County purchased a new bicycle with training wheels for him so he could compete. The 10-year-old was so excited that he rode it all during the awards ceremony.
“It was really good of our club to help this young boy get a bicycle,” said Aktion Club Treasurer Ralph Meyers who also volunteers with Special STARS. “You can tell he really liked it.”
Meyers, who is also a volunteer firefighter with the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department, carried in the American flag during the opening ceremony while his fire department paraded a fire truck in the ceremony. Special STARS athlete Alex Lopez marched in with Meyers to carry in the torch. While Meyers presented the flag, Special STARS athlete Natalie Welch sang the national anthem.
It truly was a day of kindness as volunteers helped athletes in their aces. During one of the races, one volunteer/athlete Christopher Villone ran so hard that he literally ran out of his shoes and kept going in his 100-meter race in his socks. He offered to run in the race with Alexis Ritenour who did not have anyone in her heat. He didn’t want her to run alone. In another race, volunteer/athlete Brent Culbreth ran beside Ricart so he would not run alone in his 50-meter race. Ricart appreciated the gesture so much that he reached out to grasp Culbreth’s hand so they could run together.
The event was originally planned for the afternoon, but due to the rainy forecast everything was moved to the morning where it was chilly but dry. Approximately 30 athletes competed in various sports such as three-wheel and two-wheel cycling, walking and running events as well as wheelchair races, and softball and tennis ball throw.
Medals were presented to all the athletes after lunch was served.