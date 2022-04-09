SEBRING – It was an emotional rollercoaster for the Special STARS athletes as they hit the field this past Saturday morning at Highlands County Sports Complex to play the 21st annual Special STARS Softball Classic this year after sitting out for the past three years due to COVID.
Everyone was excited about being back on the field to play ball with all their old friends and make some new friends from the community. But, it was also a sad day as everyone paused for a moment of silence during the opening ceremony to remember five softball players who passed away since the last time they were on the fields. Special STARS athletes Bobby Brewington, Eddie Thomas and Frances Goff and community partners Travis LaFlam and David Sipos were all deeply missed on the field.
In honor of some of these athletes, awards were named after them this year. The Bobby Brewington Memorial Award for Special STARS Athlete Sportsmanship was presented by Amy Torres, who Brewington considered his sister, to Sarah Moore on the McIntyre’s Mavericks team. The David Sipos Memorial Award for Community Athlete Sportsmanship Award was given to Charlie Greer on Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center team. The other sportsmanship award was presented to Amy Torres of Nucor for being a coach that showed great attitude on the field.
Awards for the best athletes were also presented in memory of the players. The Eddie Thomas Best Special Athlete Award went to Brent Culbreth on Nucor’s team and Eddie’s sister Barbara Thomas was on hand to present that award. The Travis LaFlam Memorial Award for Best Community Athlete Award went to Kalea Tanner on Coffee News of FLA’s team. Cesar Martinez, coach of Coffee News, won the Best Coach award. Martinez and his wife Marlen also took their team to victory to win the tournament.
“After 11 years of coaching a Special Stars Softball team we are finally champions,” said Coffee News player and assistant coach Marlen Martinez. “It was a blast and we had a great team!”
One of the top honors given at the tournament is the Jonny “J.T.” Tanner Heart of Gold award. This award goes to an individual who goes beyond the ball field to reach out to people with disabilities to make them feel loved, appreciated and above all respected. Tanner started this award nine years ago when he reached out to be a friend with special athlete William Dickson. Tanner was tragically killed while walking along DeSoto Road in Sebring but his legacy of compassion lives on with this award.
This year’s recipient of the Heart of Gold award was Tanner’s daughter Kalea Tanner, who coincidentally, played on the same team as her dad and Dickson. She has been a part of the softball crowd and Dickson’s life for years. Just like her dad, she opened her heart to Dickson and all the athletes. Kalea has played softball since she was 10 years old and this year marked the first year that she officially joined Special STARS on the field. She eagerly recruited her friends to play along with her and the athletes.
Although Dickson does not play softball any more because of declining health, his caregiver made sure to bring him from Wauchula to be at the tournament this year to present the award to Kalea. Her eyes swelled with tears once she realized that the award was being presented to her.
“I was honored to be a part of such an amazing organization. The athletes are the ones making the differences in everyone’s lives,” said Kalea Tanner. “I appreciate you more than you will ever know. Seeing William made my heart so happy. Glad to represent my dad. I can’t wait until next year!”
Another top award that was given was the Joe Singha Memorial Rookie of the Year award and it was presented to Anya Solis, of Sebring, who played softball for her first year. She played on Nucor’s team. Angela Ruckman, step-sister of Joe Singha, presented the award. The coaches and players on the teams chose the winner of this award.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Department and the Sebring Police Department led off the opening ceremony with sirens and lights flashing to escort in the American flag carried by West Sebring Volunteer Firefighter Ralph Meyers.
Partners in the community played a coed softball tournament with athletes with special needs at the Highlands County Sports Complex. The coaches and partners in the community spent two weeks training the athletes for this big day on the field.
Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid defeated Nucor 10-8 in the first round while Coffee News beat McIntyre’s Mavericks 12-1 in the first round. Lampe & Kiefer went up against Coffee News in the championship battle with Coffee News pulling out the win 11-7. Lampe & Kiefer took home the second place trophy while Coffee News won first. Nucor and McIntyre’s Mavericks ran out of time in their game and tied to split the third place title.
The first pitch was thrown out by Jonathan Spiegel, who is the Exalted Ruler of the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529, who was the top sponsor of this year’s tournament.
Germaine Surveying sponsored the players competing in softball skills. They competed for trophies for throwing, fielding, batting and running the bases. Skill level participants getting first place were Dasan Jordon, Mac Smith, Bryan Bishop and Lindsey Turner. Second place was C.J. Chandler, Brianna Davis, Carl Smith and Ruth Estrada. Third place winners were Garrett Knowles, Sue Talios, Norman DelPiano and Serenity Jordon. Jeannene Eby and Fred Moore won fourth place trophies.
The All-Star sponsors for this year’s tourney were Sebring Elks Lodge 1529, Highlands Sertoma Club, Coffee News of FLA, Nucor, Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, J&J Angels, Germaine Surveying and Highlands County Board of County. In addition to the team sponsors, others making donations included Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Center State Bank, Attorney C. Parke Sutherland, Jim and Carol Phipps and Bryant Musselman of Edward Jones.
These donors helped Special STARS collect more than $5,000 to assist special athletes in this community throughout the year.
Special STARS provides 14 different sports and six recreational activities throughout the year for more than 350 children and adults with physical and mental disabilities.